There's a turn-based tactics game about the eternal war between tea and coffee, and you can get it for free: 'We've made enough money from the game'
Sovereign Tea is yours to keep on Steam.
The idea is cute—there are 12 Tea Princesses who, despite their differences, must band together to protect their realms from an invasion by the Coffee Empire. The execution is surprisingly strategic, with more than 40 Tea Minions who can be brewed by mixing ingredients, each with different stats.
"Units brewed with raspberries tend to trigger their abilities whenever they get hit by an enemy," developer 3 Halves explains, "so use them to counter multi-hit units. Units brewed with blueberries usually have a trigger to deal loads of damage, so force them into a situation where the enemy has no choice but to fight them."
The 12 Tea Princesses of Sovereign Tea are all unique as well, each with a special brewing type and personality. Mint is boisterous, Rooibos is honest, Chamomile has no sense of time, and you probably shouldn't mention the war around Earl Grey.
While Sovereign Tea—excellent punning name—launched with a price back in 2021, these days you can get it for free. As the blog post explains, "This change will be permanent. We've made enough money from the game and at this point would like everybody to play, including those who previously could not afford the game." If it sounds like your cup of tea, here it is on Steam.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
