There's a turn-based tactics game about the eternal war between tea and coffee, and you can get it for free: 'We've made enough money from the game'

The idea is cute—there are 12 Tea Princesses who, despite their differences, must band together to protect their realms from an invasion by the Coffee Empire. The execution is surprisingly strategic, with more than 40 Tea Minions who can be brewed by mixing ingredients, each with different stats.

"Units brewed with raspberries tend to trigger their abilities whenever they get hit by an enemy," developer 3 Halves explains, "so use them to counter multi-hit units. Units brewed with blueberries usually have a trigger to deal loads of damage, so force them into a situation where the enemy has no choice but to fight them."

The 12 Tea Princesses of Sovereign Tea are all unique as well, each with a special brewing type and personality. Mint is boisterous, Rooibos is honest, Chamomile has no sense of time, and you probably shouldn't mention the war around Earl Grey.

While Sovereign Tea—excellent punning name—launched with a price back in 2021, these days you can get it for free. As the blog post explains, "This change will be permanent. We've made enough money from the game and at this point would like everybody to play, including those who previously could not afford the game." If it sounds like your cup of tea, here it is on Steam.