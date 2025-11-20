If you own any Total War: Warhammer game, you'll get the best part of Total War: Warhammer 3 for free on December 4

Everyone's getting Immortal Empires.

Azazel, Prince of Damnation
(Image credit: Sega)

As part of Total War's 25th anniversary, Creative Assembly is giving away its best campaign to everyone who already owns Total War: Warhammer 1 or 2, previously only available to players of Total War: Warhammer 3.

On December 4, if you own either of the first two games, you'll notice a new addition in your library: Total War: Warhammer 3. Now, don't get too excited, you're not getting access to the full game for free; instead you'll be able to fire it up and access Immortal Empires and The Lost God prologue campaign.

Ultimately, this means you'll only be spending money on the factions or leaders you actually want to play as—if Warhammer 3's base factions ain't doing it for you, simply don't buy the upgrade pack.

