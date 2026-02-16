Total War: Warhammer 3's first character pack stars an all-new legendary lord that puts the 'cat' in Grand Cathay
Bhashiva the White Tiger will arrive some time during "a late‑Spring release window."
Where are the cats? I'm saying this every time I boot up Total War: Warhammer 3, the map-painting strategy tour de force where you can play as every major Warhammer Fantasy faction under the sun. There's far too many ratlike Skaven in the game, though, and I've long yearned to see them get trounced by any animated rodent's natural enemy: the cat. Thankfully, Creative Assembly has finally delivered the goods in the form of a new character pack.
You can read all about the new addon in a blog post on the Creative Assembly website, which introduces Bhashiva the White Tiger not just to Total War, but to Warhammer lore writ large. She fights for Grand Cathay, and a note from designer Josh King in the post states that "We want Bhashiva to feel like an apex predator who stalks the battlefield like a ghost. She isn’t a frontline tank or a flashy spellcaster; she’s the quiet dread in the back of your mind."
There's also a lore dump about the tiger warriors and states that Bhashiva, as well as the units she brings in tow which should "open up an entirely new way to play the race" focusing on ambushes and stealth. One such unit highlighted in the post is the Clawspeaker, a wizard with vanguard deployment that is also a giant cat.
If you're anxious for the addition of Nagash, there's a brief mention of the Lords of the End Times DLC as well. In short, Creative Assembly still expects it to release this summer alongside the Vampire Counts overhaul and Neferata, who will be a free legendary lord.
Grand Cathay quickly became one of my favorite factions in Total War: Warhammer 3 after I got settled into it, so I'm eager to toy around with the new lord for a bit before going back to playing ogres. All roads lead back to Skrag.
The new character pack will release some time in late spring and will cost $4.99.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
