Rematch's latest update aims to fix 'major netcode releases' including missed tackles and false goals, crossplay will 'hopefully' go live by the end of August

The multiplayer soccer game Rematch came out strong in June, despite missing one major feature: Crossplay was not enabled because of "unforeseen technical complexities." Two months later, it's still not there, but developer Sloclap says it'll be here soon.

Word of the upcoming crossplay functionality came in the notes of the second major patch for Rematch that's now available in Steam beta—although this patch, to be clear, does not include crossplay support. It does promise to fix a lot of other, more pressing problems, however, including "a number of major netcode-related issues" including tackles not registering and goalkeeper dive rollbacks causing goals to be scored when they shouldn't.

Honestly, I think that's a bigger deal than the missing netcode. Steam reviews are slipping—Rematch is wearing a "mixed" rating for the past 30 days, although its overall rating remains "mostly positive"—and players are growing increasingly frustrated with persistent desync issues that are causing all sorts of headaches. Crossplay is a pretty big deal but it won't mean much if everyone gives up on the game because the netcode just doesn't work right.

If you own Rematch, you should see the beta version of the game appear in your Steam library automatically—no having to switch to a beta branch in the game settings, which is nice. Do note, however, that progression in the beta build is separate from the main game. The beta build will also be missing a few features:

⚽ 4v4 Quick Match

⚽ Ranked

⚽ Store

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

⚽ Battle Pass



Assuming all goes well, Sloclap will roll the patch out to the live version of Rematch on Monday, August 18.

As for crossplay, that's coming in the next patch.

"Patch 3 should hopefully arrive by the end of August, and will fix some remaining known issues, and importantly introduce Crossplay to the game (at last!)," Sloclap wrote. "Some gameplay tweaks might also be introduced in Patch 3 (looking at you, Ippy Slide), but that’s still to be confirmed. More news very soon!"

The full patch notes for this Rematch patch are below:



Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements

Tackle improvements

Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles

Fixed an issue where sometimes a player preparing a shot cannot be tackled



Fixed achievements unlocking (should affect Post to Post, Pro, Expert): if you already meet the requirements for one of these achievements, you will need to perform one more related action to unlock the achievement.



Goalkeeper improvements

Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after

Fixed a similar but different issue where a goal could be validated and scored even if the goalkeeper had caught or deflected the ball, causing a rollback

Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would sometimes play the catch animation when diving close to another player

Invulnerable goalkeepers can no longer be tackled when doing an action moving them outside of the keeper area



Added procedural animations so that GKs will now visibly move their arms to catch balls



Reworked Ball Touch, to prevent the ball from appearing too far away from the player in possession. Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn’t impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn’t have a hurtbox.



Fixed incorrect ball position during Ball control, where the ball warped back and forth in a weird way during certain Ball Controls.



Reduced Shake cam intensity on ball steal success



Fixed an issue where Defense Mode deflects could be denied/ignored by the server



Fixed an issue where the Defense Mode deflect animation would cancel itself prematurely when moving



Fixed static ball not being controllable



Multiple animation improvements and fixes.



Reduced speed of walking animation



New options have been added

Options can now be reset per tab

Added magnus sensitivity setting



Fixed several crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay

Fixed a crash that could occur if the player performs a ball action in Freeplay as they join an Online Match



Fixed the lag at the end of a match



Fixed an issue where the custom match server region was different from the one selected in the options



Fixed an issue where the ball would become impossible to interact with after someone in its possession disconnects

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed multiple issues in tutorials and workshops



Fixed AI not being goalkeeper in Score tutorial



Fixed the goal collision volume not taking ball radius into account correctly



Fixed ball attaching itself to shoot on kickoff



Fixed the Shots on Target stat in the Player Profile



Fixed the ball’s behaviour in the Main Menu and in Freeplay



Optimized pause menu loading time



Fixed some shop items being shown in the customization menu when they shouldn't



Fixed some cases where players could clip through the pitch’s walls during celebrations



Fixed the Cart Wheel celebration in 3v3



Players no longer teleport after the stadium entrance cutscene



Fixed an issue where changing the audio language options would create unwanted button in the user interface



Fixed an issue where, when launching the game for the first time, the default audio language would be set to a language other than English.



Fixed an uncommon issue where players could walk in the air



The Customization menu now works correctly when the Shop is in maintenance



Player customization will now be saved properly when joining a match while making changes to it

Menus & Interface

Customization - Added editable color feedback on the body part thumbnails



Customization - Now only displays owned items



Workshop - Added score objectives reminder in the HUD



UI - Added missing mipmaps on various UI textures



Store - Updated the price component design

Major Fixes

End of match - Fixed the Skip feature



Store - Fixed the item tiers backgrounds



Store - Fixed the bundles thumbnails display



Player Profile - Fixed the Exp Gauge display

Misc. Fixes

Fixed the Button Remapping display



Fixed the button prompt display in notification pop-ups



Added visual feedback to identify owned Bundles in the Store



Fixed the Social Panel sometimes getting stuck during the credits



Fixed Rich Presence sometimes not updating properly when a friend is alone in a custom match lobby



Fixed the video preview to have it loop from the start when arriving in the Store Feature tab, Bundles tab and in the Battle Pass



Fixed an issue where the game would lose focus loss in the Friends List panel



Fixed the descriptions of collaboration items



Various UI rendering quality improvements

Art / Rendering

Improved the Player Card lighting in the Customization menu



Improved the Goal Celebration cutscene lighting during the match



Various Stadium & VR optimizations



Added a colour control setting for eyelashes



Improved Global GPU/Rendering performances



Improved GPU/Rendering performances for Low/Medium settings during the Prologue

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed AR Reactions not playing properly from the Celebration to Replay transition, and from the Replay to the kickoff Countdown transition



Fixed the wind animation for foliage during goal bursts



Fixed displaced meshes on the main character’s hairstyle in the Prologue



Fixed Radar Bounces clearing too early when the previous ball's owner shoots



Added missing thumbnails for some tattoos



Fixed missing animations for low resolution crowd



Fixed visual artefact where character outlines would be visible through the character's hair

Audio

Various user interface sound-related issues have been fixed

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed the gameflow transition sequence when going back to the Main Menu



Added the BGM title in the PS5 Menu



Fixed a bug where the sound of the ball trail was playing loudly during the kickoff animation



Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound effect to start while playing in the Water Stadiums, Wind Stadiums and Mountains VR

Known Issues

Matches / Core Gameplay

Sometimes, aerial volley animations are cancelled mid air but the actions are correctly triggered



The invulnerability visual feedback for the goalkeeper can sometimes be missing



Ball steal priority present for standing tackle over sliding tackle



Desync can be caused upon repeatedly switching between Windowed and Fullscreen mode while shooting



Games end abruptly after 60mn with no indications for players



Sometimes, the pre-catch animation as Goalkeeper is triggered but does not connect with the ball



The ball can sometimes appear to suddenly warp/snap to another position after tackle interactions



Ball desync present upon reconnecting to a session following a deflect



Misplaced AI pathing during the "Tackle" portion of the prologue



Ippy Slide: Catching the ball during an Extra Effort transition can make the ball appear to warp/snap to another position



Player ball catch/ball control is triggered even if the ball is moved out of the control range instantly



Missing ball control functionality after recovering from a tackle without moving.



Title crashes during the Movement Tutorial if the Player waits too long during the second Oriented Control Step.



Corrupted replay camera in Spectator mode.



Players can become spectators upon multiple players getting backfilled (joining an ongoing match) into a Quick Match.



Shoot priority overrides the Defense Mode Ball Control upon receiving a pass.



Inconsistency between invulnerability circle UI and timer when tackling an ally as GK.



Menus / Interface

The player character’s color palette can be overridden with the Equipment color while previewing Special skins.



In specific situations, the ranking promotion displays incorrect information to the player.



Other