Rematch's latest update aims to fix 'major netcode releases' including missed tackles and false goals, crossplay will 'hopefully' go live by the end of August
The second big Rematch patch is now live in Steam beta and expected to roll into the full game on Monday.
The multiplayer soccer game Rematch came out strong in June, despite missing one major feature: Crossplay was not enabled because of "unforeseen technical complexities." Two months later, it's still not there, but developer Sloclap says it'll be here soon.
Word of the upcoming crossplay functionality came in the notes of the second major patch for Rematch that's now available in Steam beta—although this patch, to be clear, does not include crossplay support. It does promise to fix a lot of other, more pressing problems, however, including "a number of major netcode-related issues" including tackles not registering and goalkeeper dive rollbacks causing goals to be scored when they shouldn't.
Honestly, I think that's a bigger deal than the missing netcode. Steam reviews are slipping—Rematch is wearing a "mixed" rating for the past 30 days, although its overall rating remains "mostly positive"—and players are growing increasingly frustrated with persistent desync issues that are causing all sorts of headaches. Crossplay is a pretty big deal but it won't mean much if everyone gives up on the game because the netcode just doesn't work right.
If you own Rematch, you should see the beta version of the game appear in your Steam library automatically—no having to switch to a beta branch in the game settings, which is nice. Do note, however, that progression in the beta build is separate from the main game. The beta build will also be missing a few features:
⚽ 4v4 Quick Match
⚽ Ranked
⚽ Store
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
⚽ Battle Pass
Assuming all goes well, Sloclap will roll the patch out to the live version of Rematch on Monday, August 18.
As for crossplay, that's coming in the next patch.
"Patch 3 should hopefully arrive by the end of August, and will fix some remaining known issues, and importantly introduce Crossplay to the game (at last!)," Sloclap wrote. "Some gameplay tweaks might also be introduced in Patch 3 (looking at you, Ippy Slide), but that’s still to be confirmed. More news very soon!"
The full patch notes for this Rematch patch are below:
Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements
Major Changes / Updates
- Tackle improvements
- Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a player preparing a shot cannot be tackled
- Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles
- Fixed achievements unlocking (should affect Post to Post, Pro, Expert): if you already meet the requirements for one of these achievements, you will need to perform one more related action to unlock the achievement.
- Goalkeeper improvements
- Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after
- Fixed a similar but different issue where a goal could be validated and scored even if the goalkeeper had caught or deflected the ball, causing a rollback
- Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would sometimes play the catch animation when diving close to another player
- Invulnerable goalkeepers can no longer be tackled when doing an action moving them outside of the keeper area
- Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after
- Added procedural animations so that GKs will now visibly move their arms to catch balls
- Reworked Ball Touch, to prevent the ball from appearing too far away from the player in possession.
- Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn’t impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn’t have a hurtbox.
- Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn’t impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn’t have a hurtbox.
- Fixed incorrect ball position during Ball control, where the ball warped back and forth in a weird way during certain Ball Controls.
- Reduced Shake cam intensity on ball steal success
- Fixed an issue where Defense Mode deflects could be denied/ignored by the server
- Fixed an issue where the Defense Mode deflect animation would cancel itself prematurely when moving
- Fixed static ball not being controllable
- Multiple animation improvements and fixes.
- Reduced speed of walking animation
- New options have been added
- Options can now be reset per tab
- Added magnus sensitivity setting
- Options can now be reset per tab
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the player performs a ball action in Freeplay as they join an Online Match
- Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay
- Fixed the lag at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue where the custom match server region was different from the one selected in the options
- Fixed an issue where the ball would become impossible to interact with after someone in its possession disconnects
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues in tutorials and workshops
- Fixed AI not being goalkeeper in Score tutorial
- Fixed the goal collision volume not taking ball radius into account correctly
- Fixed ball attaching itself to shoot on kickoff
- Fixed the Shots on Target stat in the Player Profile
- Fixed the ball’s behaviour in the Main Menu and in Freeplay
- Optimized pause menu loading time
- Fixed some shop items being shown in the customization menu when they shouldn't
- Fixed some cases where players could clip through the pitch’s walls during celebrations
- Fixed the Cart Wheel celebration in 3v3
- Players no longer teleport after the stadium entrance cutscene
- Fixed an issue where changing the audio language options would create unwanted button in the user interface
- Fixed an issue where, when launching the game for the first time, the default audio language would be set to a language other than English.
- Fixed an uncommon issue where players could walk in the air
- The Customization menu now works correctly when the Shop is in maintenance
- Player customization will now be saved properly when joining a match while making changes to it
Menus & Interface
Additions and updates
- Customization - Added editable color feedback on the body part thumbnails
- Customization - Now only displays owned items
- Workshop - Added score objectives reminder in the HUD
- UI - Added missing mipmaps on various UI textures
- Store - Updated the price component design
Major Fixes
- End of match - Fixed the Skip feature
- Store - Fixed the item tiers backgrounds
- Store - Fixed the bundles thumbnails display
- Player Profile - Fixed the Exp Gauge display
Misc. Fixes
- Fixed the Button Remapping display
- Fixed the button prompt display in notification pop-ups
- Added visual feedback to identify owned Bundles in the Store
- Fixed the Social Panel sometimes getting stuck during the credits
- Fixed Rich Presence sometimes not updating properly when a friend is alone in a custom match lobby
- Fixed the video preview to have it loop from the start when arriving in the Store Feature tab, Bundles tab and in the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the game would lose focus loss in the Friends List panel
- Fixed the descriptions of collaboration items
- Various UI rendering quality improvements
Art / Rendering
Additions and updates
- Improved the Player Card lighting in the Customization menu
- Improved the Goal Celebration cutscene lighting during the match
- Various Stadium & VR optimizations
- Added a colour control setting for eyelashes
- Improved Global GPU/Rendering performances
- Improved GPU/Rendering performances for Low/Medium settings during the Prologue
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed AR Reactions not playing properly from the Celebration to Replay transition, and from the Replay to the kickoff Countdown transition
- Fixed the wind animation for foliage during goal bursts
- Fixed displaced meshes on the main character’s hairstyle in the Prologue
- Fixed Radar Bounces clearing too early when the previous ball's owner shoots
- Added missing thumbnails for some tattoos
- Fixed missing animations for low resolution crowd
- Fixed visual artefact where character outlines would be visible through the character's hair
Audio
Major Changes / Updates
- Various user interface sound-related issues have been fixed
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed the gameflow transition sequence when going back to the Main Menu
- Added the BGM title in the PS5 Menu
- Fixed a bug where the sound of the ball trail was playing loudly during the kickoff animation
- Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound effect to start while playing in the Water Stadiums, Wind Stadiums and Mountains VR
Known Issues
Matches / Core Gameplay
- Sometimes, aerial volley animations are cancelled mid air but the actions are correctly triggered
- The invulnerability visual feedback for the goalkeeper can sometimes be missing
- Ball steal priority present for standing tackle over sliding tackle
- Desync can be caused upon repeatedly switching between Windowed and Fullscreen mode while shooting
- Games end abruptly after 60mn with no indications for players
- Sometimes, the pre-catch animation as Goalkeeper is triggered but does not connect with the ball
- The ball can sometimes appear to suddenly warp/snap to another position after tackle interactions
- Ball desync present upon reconnecting to a session following a deflect
- Misplaced AI pathing during the "Tackle" portion of the prologue
- Ippy Slide: Catching the ball during an Extra Effort transition can make the ball appear to warp/snap to another position
- Player ball catch/ball control is triggered even if the ball is moved out of the control range instantly
- Missing ball control functionality after recovering from a tackle without moving.
- Title crashes during the Movement Tutorial if the Player waits too long during the second Oriented Control Step.
- Corrupted replay camera in Spectator mode.
- Players can become spectators upon multiple players getting backfilled (joining an ongoing match) into a Quick Match.
- Shoot priority overrides the Defense Mode Ball Control upon receiving a pass.
- Inconsistency between invulnerability circle UI and timer when tackling an ally as GK.
Menus / Interface
- The player character’s color palette can be overridden with the Equipment color while previewing Special skins.
- In specific situations, the ranking promotion displays incorrect information to the player.
Other
- Rare random crashes can be encountered on PS5.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.