Rematch plans to add an in-game report system, punish own-goal griefers with 3 days in the slammer, and slap cheaters with indefinite bans

Despite being an intense team game with a ranked mode—typically a breeding ground for toxicity—I've had a blessedly chill time in Rematch. It might just be because I've been wearing out my d-pad spamming "We got this!" to keep everyone calm, but I can count the amount of actual game-ruining griefers on one hand.

I can still count some, though, and I was shocked to find out that Sloclap didn't have an in-game report function. That'll be changing soon, per a recent blog post explaining what the studio's going to do about abusive conduct.

"Over the past weeks, we have received a significant increase in reports regarding violations of our Code of Conduct, including incidents of cheating, griefing, and toxic behavior. We want to take a moment to address this openly with our community.

"We take these matters extremely seriously. Rematch is designed to be challenging, fun, and fair. Actions that undermine fair play harm the experience for everyone, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment for all players."

The dev then goes on to explain what it'll be doing to stop jerks from scoring own goals: You'll get three days in the matchmaking ban slammer for it.

For "abusive language, threats, or persistent harassment", you'll be banned from three to seven days, and for cheating? Indefinite bans, bucko. Sloclap also mentions that anyone who keeps breaking the rules could also receive an indefinite ban, as well.

While, at the moment, players can only submit reports through the game's Discord server, Sloclap promises it's "working on implementing a Player Report feature directly in the game, and through our website".

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which'll be a relief. In my experience, the more laborious a game makes its report function, the less likely I am to go narc on someone. I'm not above telling, but I'm also not likely to go out of my way just because someone called me some nasty names. I have goals to shoot and tech to practice, after all.