A native port of the GameCube Animal Crossing has made its way to PC, which means all other cozy games are cancelled as nothing else matters

If there's one thing I've always wished for, it's for Animal Crossing to be available on PC. It's impossible, I know, but every time I've picked up a new cozy game a little voice in the back of my head has reminded me of the hundreds if not thousands of hours I've sunk into life as the town mayor or island director, or just the only human on an island of fantastic animal companions, and reminded me of how much I miss it.

At long last though, my wishes have come true, and a native port of Animal Crossing on GameCube has finally made its way on PC as part of an existing Animal Crossing decompilation project. It's been an unfathomable number of years since I booted up my save and was met with the scorn of my villagers—after all they weren't the kindest creatures—but this is definitely the thing that will convince me to do so.

Unlike a port which you can just boot up and play, you do need a copy of Animal Crossing GameCube already, which does make it a bit more challenging as it's not a particularly cheap game to buy if you don't already own it. But according to the description of the GitHub project "this repository does not contain any game assets or assembly whatsoever" and the project reads all of the assets directly from the disc, so it's sort of essential and completely worth it, if you ask me.

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With that said, the current version isn't perfect, and few issues have been noted by players already, such as bass distortion in the fossil room of the museum, a low static hum, and a few random memory issues that can cause black screens and broken textures. But, the developer of the project shared in the comments of a YouTube video that they have "mostly fixed them for the next release" and just want to "test it a bit more before I'm confident."

But it's all looking good, and just knowing that the project is being worked on to make Animal Crossing GameCube on PC as polished as possible is enough motivation I need to dig through the boxes in my loft and dust off my copy. If it means I can be reunited with Filbert from the comfort of my desk without having to figure out how to use an AV cable adapter in 2026, I'll do anything.