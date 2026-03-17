A native port of the GameCube Animal Crossing has made its way to PC, which means all other cozy games are cancelled as nothing else matters

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Let's revisit the game where all your villagers bully you.

Animal crossing gamecube characters around tables
(Image credit: Nintendo)

If there's one thing I've always wished for, it's for Animal Crossing to be available on PC. It's impossible, I know, but every time I've picked up a new cozy game a little voice in the back of my head has reminded me of the hundreds if not thousands of hours I've sunk into life as the town mayor or island director, or just the only human on an island of fantastic animal companions, and reminded me of how much I miss it.

At long last though, my wishes have come true, and a native port of Animal Crossing on GameCube has finally made its way on PC as part of an existing Animal Crossing decompilation project. It's been an unfathomable number of years since I booted up my save and was met with the scorn of my villagers—after all they weren't the kindest creatures—but this is definitely the thing that will convince me to do so.

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Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

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