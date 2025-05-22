'We hear you': RoadCraft dev will address early negative feedback with hotfixes, free new vehicles, and a 'Hard Mode' with systems like fuel management

The early reception for RoadCraft, the new driving sim from the developer of MudRunner and SnowRunner, was—like the washed-out roads of the game itself—a bit rocky. Day one "Mixed" reviews on Steam have improved the more players get their hands on it, and it's now sporting a 71% "Mostly Positive" score—but not everyone is loving it.

A common complaint is that it's not as hardcore an experience as SnowRunner, which featured systems like fuel management and vehicle damage that made it something akin to a truck-based survival game. Others complain that some of RoadCraft's controls are unintuitive and a step down from earlier games.

Saber Interactive has a message for unhappy players. "We hear you."

"Since launch, we've been closely reading all your messages: suggestions, praise, bugs, and concerns alike," the developer said on Steam, adding it is working on fixes for "the most urgent feedback and improving the overall experience."

Some of that feedback has already been addressed. "We've also heard your thoughts on crane controls during the demo and, based on that feedback, alternative control options are now available, including a control scheme that’s a lot closer to SnowRunner's."

Hotfixes are in the works to solve some reported issues with blurry or large textures, an issue apparently brought on by certain Nvidia drivers. "Going back to driver version 576.28 and restarting your system should fix the issue" in the meantime, Saber says.

The developer also outlined some of its plans for the future. While noting that RoadCraft is a "new experience, different from SnowRunner and Expeditions," a new "hard mode" is planned for players looking for a more challenging experience. "It will be a new approach to the game, with for example, fuel management."

There will also be more trucks for players to drive: "new rescue vehicles equipped with a winch will be added for free in the short future!" Saber says, including the Mule T1 utility truck and the Nota Allegro utility transport. "These vehicles are currently exclusive to AI convoys, but they’ll soon be yours to drive!"

There's no date announced for when we can expect these additions to RoadCraft: "We’ll share more details about upcoming content soon, once a first patch has been deployed to cover your most urgent feedback."