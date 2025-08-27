Outside of your standard barnyard bunch, you'll also get to care for a number of pets in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. Unlike other farming simulators, where you get to choose between having either a cat or a dog, there are plenty of pets for you to rehome in Zephyr Town. Even after you've selected your first dog, you'll be able to buy other pets too, but there's a process you need to follow to unlock the ability to buy new pets which makes it a bit more confusing.



Pets include cats, dogs, and surprisingly, horses. So, anything that doesn't produce a byproduct you can use to craft, basically. You'll get your first dog as a gift in summer, but there are plenty of additional breeds and colourways to choose from later down the line. If you want to pick up another furry friend, here's what you need to do.

Where to buy pets in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Similarly to buying new farm animals, you need access to Ramon's stall to buy pets. Although the option to buy pets is there from the moment his stall opens, you won't be able to select it for a while. In fact, you won't be able to buy any pets from the stall until you've received your first dog and competed in the Summer pet competition, which is conveniently only a few days after you get your first pup on the third day of Summer.

As soon as you've got your first dog, you'll be able to buy pets from Ramon's stall every Saturday. To start, you will be limited to various species of cats and dogs, and much like buying farm animals, as soon as you've made a purchase, you'll have to name it on the spot and it will be sent straight to your home. The styles and breeds Ramon stocks change each week too, so if you're desperate to get a virtual version of your real-life pet, it might be worth waiting until the next Bazaar.

Once you've received your first horse in the middle of Summer, just before the horse derby on Summer 16, Ramon's stall will then stock various species of horses too. These will be sent straight to your barn rather than your home.



You can own a total of nine pets at a time, which includes four cats, four dogs, and one horse. If you want to change which horse you have on your farm, you'll have to give it to Kat at the Fuzzy Friends Shelter on a bazaar day before buying a new one.