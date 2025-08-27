Knowing how to train your dog in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar isn't an essential part of the game, but it can help you out around the farm. Your pet will herd your animals in at the end of the day, and the stronger the bond you have with them, the more likely they are to do exactly what you ask them to.

Rather than just petting and picking them up, training is also a great way to increase your friendship. Training your dog is incredibly straightforward as well; you just need one item in order to teach your dog some tricks. It's also a great thing to master for any competitions that might be held in the town. Here's what you need to do.

How to train your dog in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Before you start training, you need to get some pet treats from Miguel's shop in the town. This is located across the river and next to the cafe. A single treat will cost you 397g, but if you don't want to spend any money, you can craft them as well. You will need the following materials to craft one treat:

1 x Fish

1 x Soy bean

Take these materials to the red windmill on your farm, and you'll be able to select the pet treats from the menu. It's towards the bottom of the list in case you get stuck sifting through all of the items available to craft. Annoyingly, edamame beans can only be grown through summer, so you are slightly limited as to when you can harvest them yourself.

When you have gathered pet treats, take them to your pet and interact with them with the treats in your hand. This will initiate training, and you'll have to complete a set of inputs on both the mouse and keyboard (or controller if that's how you're playing) to complete training. Although there isn't a visual bar to show your pet's progression with their training, and you won't level up every time you've completed a set of tricks, your pet's mood may improve from a good training session. Do it enough, and they'll eventually level up and become trained.