How to unlock the Megaentomology Badge in Peak

Once you've reached the top of each biome in Peak, you might be wondering what there is to do next. But, as any good scout would, collecting every single badge on your sash should be the next step. While a lot of these achievements and badges are fairly self-explanatory, you're bound to come across one that doesn't quite make sense, especially if it involves a biome you're yet to trek through such as the desert.



The Magaentomology Badge is one that doesn't really spell out the challenge for you, so it's bound to trip up a few unknowing scouts. Fortunately, despite its confusing title, it's actually not that difficult to unlock. Here's what you need to do to get this coveted achievement for yourself.

How to get the Megaentomology Badge in Peak

The Megaentomology Badge can only be unlocked in the mesa biome, and you need to survive an attack from the Antlion, which is lurking underneath the sand. Don't worry, you won't have to perfect a sandwalk before you enter this map. There are certain areas you can head to coax this critter out of hiding in an attempt to face off with one. But, it's not a battle for the faint of heart either and can bring your climb to a close early if you're not careful.

Across the mesa biome, you'll find big dimples in the sand. If you head to the centre of one of these, the Antlion will spring up and pull you towards it. If you fall into its talons and take enough damage to make you faint, you're completely out of luck, I'm afraid.

But, you do need to take a little bit of damage for it to count towards the badge, so you have to escape its initial grasp by jumping out of the way and climbing up the side of the bowl after taking a hit, or having a friend pull you out, then you can work on getting more distance between you.

Keep jumping away from the insect or climbing until you're safely out of the sand trap. Once you've done this, the achievement will immediately unlock, and you'll receive the badge at the end of your run—hopefully, once you've reached the peak, rather than falling for any more traps. With that said, you'll definitely want some healing items on hand after attempting to unlock this badge, as the Antlion causes some serious damage to any scout that touches it.