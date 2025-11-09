Microsoft Flight Simulator isn't just for nerdy dads anymore: Boeing will start using its tech to train actual pilots
The Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer is "powered by" the storied aviation sim and Microsoft Azure.
The most recent incarnation of Microsoft's long-running flight simulator series is a genuine marvel, whether you fancy yourself an ace pilot or just want to crash spectacularly into the Eiffel Tower. Speaking more to the former instinct, Microsoft is teaming up with Boeing to put that high-fidelity simulation to work in a virtual training program for novice pilots.
As noted in a press release from Boeing, the Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer was announced last Thursday at the European Aviation Training Summit in Portugal. The release notes the new program is "powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator," and is "designed to empower pilots and flight training teams with immersive, accessible and customizable tools that elevate pilot learning and readiness."
It won't replace the physical flight simulators of yore but instead "reduce simulator familiarization time," as the release notes. It's also, to be clear, not Microsoft Flight Simulator—just a virtual trainer that uses the sim as a foundation in some capacity. There's a video showing off an overview of the trainer and its associated regimen on Boeing's website, and it seems primarily driven by a lesson plan that points prospective pilots in the right direction. It is a little surreal seeing a videogame for ultra-nerds in a sleek, corporate training video, though.
Microsoft's corporate vice president of manufacturing and mobility Dayan Rodriguez gave an impressively soporific statement at the summit, saying "Microsoft is committed to accelerating learning while optimizing confidence for pilots with safety at the core. Partnering with Boeing, we are advancing the future of flight by empowering the people at the heart of it."
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.