Train Sim World devs announce Thomas the Tank Engine game 'powered by Train Sim World' and the true train sickos are down: 'It will make 9 trainzillion dollars'
Step aside, Grand Theft Auto 6.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
If you were a child at one point, you may remember Thomas the Tank Engine. What started as a series of extremely British children's books has turned into a venerable, extremely British fixture of pop culture thanks to the beloved TV show—and now, Thomas and co. are getting their very own train sim game from Dovetail Games, the studio behind Train Sim World.
Announced Thursday with a cutesy reveal trailer, Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor features a fully explorable version of the island all those smiling metal creatures inhabit. You can "take the controls" of Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Emily, and Diesel, and enjoy the island of Sodor across a few modes: character-specific "stories," mini games, and then the stuff I assume the sickos are after: timetable mode, where you "run trains on normal days up and down the line," and free roam, where you just futz about with the game's systems at your leisure.
If you're wondering what sort of systems a game based on a children's book series would even have to offer, we don't know a ton yet, but the game's Steam page boasts that Wonders of Sodor will combine "the unparalleled detail and realism of Unreal Engine and Simugraph with accessible controls." That's right: it's "powered by Train Sim World," the long-running simulation series that's six games and hundreds of DLC addons deep.
Fans of the friendly train have taken to social media to share their excitement. "Game of the year," proclaimed AutumnTheGay in a post on X. "It will make 9 trainzillion dollars and change the industry forever." On the same thread, user Oblivion3435 stated, "Can't wait to see how this turns out. I'm actually down to try it out as an old fan of the series." Trying out their comedy chops, user LanoomAES commented, "Eh, looks a little too on rails."
DOVETAIL!!!… INCLUDE THE SKARLOEY RAILWAY AS A DLC, AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!! pic.twitter.com/tlWs3Tr062February 5, 2026
What I've learned through all this is that Thomas the Tank Engine has freight carfuls of diehard fans who are easily spotted on social media picking apart the trailer and beseeching the devs to add their favorite characters. My algorithm has started serving me all sorts of memes and in-jokes within the Thomas the Tank Engine community that I don't understand a word of, and I couldn't be happier.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.