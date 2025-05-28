Yuri Lowenthal spills the beans on a Persona 4 remake by announcing that Atlus doesn't want him in it: 'Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back'

Bad news for devotees of Persona 4's iconic fuckboy: Yuri Lowenthal has announced on Bluesky that, despite his best efforts, he won't be returning to the role for the Persona 4 Remake.

Also, I guess there's a Persona 4 Remake?

(Image credit: Yuri Lowenthal / Bluesky)

Lowenthal's post read "For those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake." It doesn't sound like he's too thrilled about that, adding "I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back."

Which is notable on several levels, isn't it? Firstly, that—although it's one of the games industry's worst-kept secrets—this is the first we've got anything like official confirmation that Atlus truly is cooking a remake of Persona 4 to follow up last year's remake of Persona 3.

That's not a surprise: P3 Reload was the fastest-selling game in Atlus' history right up until Metaphor: ReFantazio became the fastest-selling game in Atlus' history. Why wouldn't the studio want more results like that? But I'm gonna go ahead and guess a peevish tweet from the original game's voice actor wasn't exactly how Sega and co wanted the P4 remake unveiled.

It is a tad surprising that Atlus is determined to replace Lowenthal, though. Persona 3 Reload had an all-new voice cast, sure, but some of that game's OG acting wasn't so great and one of its members had become embroiled in a sexual harassment case in the intervening years. P4's voice cast was a lot stronger altogether (though the game's Vita re-release did swap out the original VA for Chie Satonaka), so you might think Atlus would be more open to bringing some of them back. I guess the studio is set on getting younger talent in.

(Image credit: Atlus)

I've reached out to Sega—Atlus' parent company—to ask about that, and I'll update this piece if I hear back. Interestingly, although this has all the hallmarks of a tweet that gets hastily deleted and memory-holed, it's still up at time of writing, which makes it seem like Lowenthal is very deliberately thumbing his nose at Atlus. I can't imagine he hasn't noticed all the replies and quote-tweets pointing out he just leaked the game's existence.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, though, I'm willing to go out on a limb and suggest that Atlus almost certainly is making a P4 remake and that the studio is starting the whole thing with a clean slate. How do I feel about that? Well, I can't say it feels as necessary as a P3 (or P1/P2) remake did, but I won't pretend some part of me doesn't want to galactic punt another tank.