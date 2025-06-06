Fight across the surface of a giant Rubik's Cube built from chunks of other planets in yet another unhinged shooter from the brains behind Atomic Heart
The Cube is a multiplayer MMO from Mundfish that was just announced at Summer Games Fest.
Battleworld, in the original Secret Wars comic books, was a patchwork planet that had been smushed together by a cosmic entity called The Beyonder. As it was built from chunks of other planets, wandering every couple miles was like entering a completely new biome. (It even contained a chunk of downtown Denver.)
In MMO shooter The Cube, which was announced today at Summer Game Fest, the titular Cube you fight across reminds me a bit of Battleworld—except it's like a giant Rubik's Cube, so its edges and rows rotate, creating new combinations of environments at every turn.
Also, The Cube is a new game from Mundfish, makers of Atomic Heart (Atomic Heart 2 was also announced during the show) so the reveal trailer is completely unhinged—a non-stop barrage of different sci-fi aesthetics crammed into every frame: leggy gold-plated androids, ogres wearing scuba masks, bird-face ruffians with baseball bats, snipers in space helmets, assassins in miniskirts... just as you'd expect from a multiplayer shooter taking place in the Atomic Heart universe.
"The CUBE is a multiplayer RPG-shooter that blends unique world-building, an intriguing narrative, and exciting quests into one game. A living world full of memorable characters, diverse biomes, and tons of enemies, including powerful bosses, awaits you," the game's Steam page reads.
In The Cube, players undertake expeditions to the bizarre anomaly (alone or as part of a cooperative, the Steam page says) to investigate the structure (shoot and stab and smash everything on it) and collect "punch cards" that can be used to "create or upgrade" equipment for their next run. "Every voyage to the Cube is not just a misson but a step into the unknown," says Mundfish.
There's no release date yet, or even a release year, but we'll let you know when we find out more.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.