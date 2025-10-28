You can snag around $200's worth of Critical Role's comic adaptations of its many D&D campaigns for $18, thanks to yet another value-stacked Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle continues to come out of left field with some wild deals that intersect with my very specific interests—just last week, you could sweep up $365 of TTRPG sourcebooks. Now, like a true transmutation wizard, the folks over at Humble have turned $203 of comics into $18.

The Critical Role comic collection bundle features 21 books, including entries from both the Vox Machina and Mighty Nein Origins series, volumes one and two of the Chronicles of Exandria: Mighty Nein run, and two Tales of Exandria volumes that cover the stories of The Bright Queen and Artagan.

In case you have no idea what Critical Role is, it's a livestreamed D&D campaign turned multimedia empire that's currently in its fourth campaign—starting as a crapshoot experiment by Geek & Sundry back in the day, the now-independent company's got its own TTRPG systems, animated series, and (obviously) comic runs.

As per usual with these Humble Bundles, there are also some other tiers, with the full bundle costing $18/£13.19. You can find the full bundle details and pricing below:

Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volumes 1, 2, and 3

Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria The Mighty Nein, Volume 1

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Jester Lavorre

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Caleb Widogast

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Yasha Nydoorin

Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria Volume 1 – The Bright Queen

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Mollymauk Tealeaf

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Beauregard Lionett

Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria The Mighty Nein, Volume 2*

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Caduceus Clay*

Critical Role: Tales of Exandria Volume 2 – Artagan*

Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume 4, Issues 1-6*

Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins Volume 4, Issues 1-3**

(Items marked with a * are also part of the $10/£7.32 bundle, while items marked with ** are also part of the $1/£0.73 bundle).

Honestly, if you're a fan of the livestreams and want to brush up on your Exandrian lore, or even just see your faves rendered between the panels, you could do far worse than this bundle—that's a ton of raw comicage for the price you're paying.

The bundle supports the Critical Role Foundation (yes, they've got one of those, too), which partners with charities and non-profits including 826LA, Red Nose Day, The Pablove Foundation, OutRight Action International, First Nations Development Institute, Shanti Bhavan, and NCWIT.