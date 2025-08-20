Over a decade later, a beloved, lost instalment in the Tales Of JRPG series is coming to PC

Tales of Xillia released exclusively for PS3 in 2011, and it's been stuck there ever since. It's a widely loved instalment in the Tales Of series, which is no small feat when there are 17 of them. Xillia featured two protagonists for the first time in the series' history, and a combat system people still praise to this day. If you missed it back in the PS3-era, Tales of Xillia is now coming to PC in the form of Tales Of Xillia Remastered.

The remaster applies all the usual polish: expect enhanced graphics, though Bandai Namco hasn't specified exactly what this entails. I've reached out, but I'm assuming we'll be seeing much sharper 4K assets and hopefully support for framerates above 60 fps.

There are a bunch of quality of life improvements too, including waypoint markers, and the ability to toggle off enemy encounters. Other tweaks are minor but very welcome in a sprawling, 50+ hour JRPG, like skippable cutscenes and a much more helpful mini-map that shows item locations, treasure chests and more. All DLC is included, most of which is costumes and items.

Tales of Xillia is set in Rieze Maxia, which you'll explore as either Jude Mathis or Milla Maxwell. This dual protagonist arrangement feeds into Xillia's (take a breath) Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, which takes the classic real time Tales Of combat and puts a combo-driven spin on it.

If your first exposure to Tales Of was via last year's Tales of Graces F remaster, you may be pleased or annoyed to hear that Xillia is a marginally more mature take on the series, but it's still as comfortingly cliche as they come: most Dragon Quest instalments look like works of dadaist art compared to Tales Of's determinedly fuss-free approach to the JRPG. That's why a lot of people like 'em.

Tales Of Xillia Remastered hits PC on October 31. It'll release for all the consoles too.