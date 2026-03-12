Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, a hi-def update of the 2012 Silicon Studio classic, shadow-drops on Steam
A Switch 2 exclusive no more.
We said last year, while comparing the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2, that one of the few advantages the Switch 2 has on the games front is exclusive access to Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster. Well, you can strike that one off the list, because it just shadow-dropped—out of nowhere, no warning, today, holy cow right now—on Steam.
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster is a high-definition update of the Silicon Studio-developed RPG originally released in Japan in 2012 for the 3DS. An expanded edition, subtitled For the Sequel, followed in 2013, and that version was released the following year in North America, Europe, and Australia with the trimmed-down title Bravely Default.
For those unfamiliar with the tale: "Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness. They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal."Article continues below
Well, who hasn't been there at least once in their lives, am I right? The remastered edition of Bravely Default Flying Fairy features updated graphics, a redesigned UI, an option to fast-forward through cutscenes, "and other modern conveniences." The turn-based "Brave and Default" battle system returns, two new types of minigames have also been added, and—this is the big one—yes, it is Steam Deck verified.
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster is coming in with a 20% launch discount, meaning you can pick it up for $32/£25.59/€32 until March 26. Publisher Square Enix is also offering a Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster digital art album, viewable through the Square Enix Digital Content Viewer—instructions on getting that rolling are down below.
