The Outer Worlds 2 pet locations: Where to find each one

Finding every pet location in The Outer Worlds 2 isn't that important in the scale of things—they don't offer any particular bonus, after all—but if you're a fan of collecting strange alien creatures for your ship, it might prove a desirable pastime. There are a number of different pets you can find in the game, either by purchasing them from vendors, or acquiring them through sidequests.

Here, I'll run through every pet I've found and how to acquire each one. Remember, if you want to pet or swap your cute and cuddly companion, you can interact with the pet barrel object in the room next to the medical suite, off to the side of the main chamber onboard The Incognito.

Premium Edition Sprat

Location: Premium Edition

Technically, the first pet you can get in The Outer Worlds 2 is the Premium Edition Sprat by purchasing the Premium Edition of the game. When you wake up in The Incognito after the prologue, you should be able to summon this little fella at the pet station in the room next door to the medical area. You likely will have seen some Spratts already, but they're essentially rat-like creatures.

You can also get the ED Drone pet from Commander Zane's Battle Pack if you pre-order the game, though, judging from images, since it isn't in the game at the time of writing this, it looks surprisingly similar to the Hover Drone pet I mention below.

Lucy the Crabble

Location: Crabble Farm, Paradise Island

The first pet you can find yourself in The Outer Worlds 2 is actually quite close to where you land on Paradise Island after you wake up. If you head south along the coast from the landing pad, you'll come to a Crabble Farm in the southeast of the island. The owner will ask you to heal her sick Crabble, Lucy, which you can do with either a medical check or a trauma kit. Once healed, just interact with Lucy to recruit her as your first shipboard pet.

Hover Drone

Location: Hazel's Automated Wares and Repairs, Paradise Island

The second pet you can get is located at Hazel's Automated Wares and Repairs at the Euphoria Coast Automech Repair Center to the east of Fairfield on Paradise Island, by the coast. You can only get inside this area if you acquire some fake credentials from the Ministry of Accuracy to the west of Fairfield, and you'll actually have to do this anyway if you choose Kaur's quest instead of Milverstreet's. Once inside the main facility, look for the shop with the requisition mech. The Hover Drone will also cost you 1,000 bits.

Zyranium Mantiwasp

Location: Bonnie's Battlefield Bazaar, Golden Ridge

This next pet isn't available until you complete Paradise Island and head to Golden Ridge on Dorado. In the far north of the area, you'll find Fort Endurance, and inside the main building, Bonnie's Battlefield Bazaar. This merchant will sell you the Zyranium Mantiwasp for 2,000 bits, so it's not a cheap purchase.

Gold Canid and Raptidon Juvenile

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian) (Image credit: Obsidian)

Location: Value-Added Esplanade, The ACS Undisputed Claim

These two pets are both sold by the General Peddler at Unrelated Bric-A-Brac in the Value-Added Esplanade onboard The ACS Undisputed Claim. You can access this Auntie's Choice flagship after you complete the Greater Tranquility Station section as part of the main story. The Gold Canid costs 5,000 bits, while the Raptidon Juvenile is 4,000 bits.

Electric Mantiwasp

Location: Auntie's Border Camp, Praetor

You can buy this pet from Quartermaster Owsley at Military Supply Surplus in Auntie's Border Camp on Praetor. You won't access this planet until the second part of the game, but once there, you simply have to head west from the Landing Pad and then south along the road to find the camp. The Electric Mantiwasp costs 3,000 bits.