All Order Initiate Scavenger Hunt answers in The Outer Worlds 2

Puzzling out the Order Initiate Scavenger Hunt answers in The Outer Worlds 2 is a little challenging. Just as you've made it inside the observatory and are about to confront Seer Wiley, you'll find this puzzle off to the side, and it poses you three astrological questions.

You're supposed to use the orrery (the moving map of the planetary system in the courtyard) to solve this one through observation, but it's understandable if you're antsy to keep progressing towards your climactic encounter with the seer and don't want to hang about solving planetary puzzles.

For those in a rush or who are simply stuck, here are the answers to all three of the questions, as well as what you'll get for a reward.

The first dial should be set to the number of moons that orbit Elysium

The answer to this is 4. If you head outside and look at the orrery in the main courtyard, you'll see that there are four moons rotating around the big central grey planet (Elysium).

The second dial should be set to the number of moons that orbit between Dorado and Elysium

The answer to this is 1. Head outside, once again, and you'll see via the orrery that there's only one small green moon that orbits between Elysium (the big grey planet at the centre) and Dorado (the sandy coloured planet off to the side), where you are now incidentally.

The third dial should be set to the number of times Eden orbits Elysium before Praetor and Cloister complete a single rotation

The answer to this is 4. If you watch the orrery, you just need to count the number of times the little green moon (Eden) goes around the big grey central planet (Elysium), before the set of two spinning planets (Praetor and Cloister) makes a single rotation.

The reward is well worth it for such a short puzzle (Image credit: Obsidian)

So that's 414: 4 for the first question, 1 for the second, and 4 for the third. Don't worry if you've entered any incorrectly, as it'll let you reset and try again at the end. Answer all questions correctly and the wall next to the dial will open, revealing a safe containing:

Pitchball Card: Feargus Urquhart (+1% damage)

1,360 bits

Not bad for a moment's work. Now you can continue on to the main observatory to confront Seer Wiley.