All In Pursuit of Purloined Propaganda magazine locations in The Outer Worlds 2

Finding all magazine locations for the In Pursuit of Purloined Propaganda quest is one of the first collectible hunts you'll encounter in The Outer Worlds 2 . Once you've found one volume of Science Adventure's Quarterly during your travels, you'll be directed to Redactor Quensel near Fairfield, an ex-Protectorate censor who'll reward you for finding more of the comics.

There are ten volumes hidden across Paradise Island that you'll need to collect if you want all three sets of rewards that she gives. Luckily, you'll make your way to most of these locations while completing the main story and companion quests, and since Paradise Island is already quite small, it's not like it takes particularly long to get anywhere either way.

All Science Adventure's Quarterly locations in The Outer Worlds 2

The Townie Clothing is the reward for finding all ten volumes (Image credit: Obsidian)

There are ten magazine locations to find across Paradise Island, and you'll get rewards based on how many you bring back:

One volume : The first magazine you deliver to Redactor Quensel gets you 500 bits

: The first magazine you deliver to Redactor Quensel gets you 500 bits Five volumes : You'll get another 500 bits and a Pitchball Card (+1% damage) upon delivering five

: You'll get another 500 bits and a Pitchball Card (+1% damage) upon delivering five Ten volumes: You'll get an additional 500 bits and the unique Townie clothing (ignores damage once every 15 seconds) for bringing all ten back

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 1 location

Image 1 of 2 The first volume is in a house in northwest Westport (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on the bed inside (Image credit: Obsidian)

You can find this volume in the northwest row of houses in Westport, above the Crabble-infested area. Look for the middle house in the south section of the row, then look on the bed inside. If you haven't been to Westport yet, it's the big Protectorate settlement on the east coast of Paradise Island—going east from Fairfield will bring it into view.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 2 location

Image 1 of 2 The second volume is at the southern tip of the island (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on the fisherman's porch (Image credit: Obsidian)

The second volume is located at the Befuddled Fisherman's house at the southernmost tip of Paradise Island. You can get here by going south from the Landing Pad. Look for the magazine on the porch, on a table with a lantern, next to two chairs.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 3 location

Image 1 of 2 The third volume is on a pier north of the Ministry of Accuracy (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on a table to the left of the door (Image credit: Obsidian)

The third volume is just north of the Ministry of Accuracy, on a table outside a fisherman's house. If you haven't been to the ministry yet, you'll go there during Milverstreet or Kaur's quest, or you can just head west from Fairfield to reach it.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 4 location

Image 1 of 2 The fourth volume is across the river from Westport (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on a table on the wooden platform (Image credit: Obsidian)

This fourth volume is on the north side of the river, to the north of Westport. You'll need the P.A.L.E double jump upgrade to hop across the rocks, then you're looking for a fishing platform, where you'll find the magazine on a table to the right as you step onto it. Another way to get here is to go right from the Vox Relay fast travel point and then take the lift down to reach the river.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 5 location

Image 1 of 2 The fifth volume is in a house in a small farming settlement (Image credit: Obsidian) Find it on the desk inside (Image credit: Obsidian)

The fifth volume is located in the middle house in the little farming settlement to the northwest of Fairfield, which you'll pass on the way to the Ministry of Accuracy. Look for it on a desk inside.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 6 location

Image 1 of 2 The sixth volume is east along the shore from Fairfield (Image credit: Obsidian) Find it on the bed in the fisherman's house (Image credit: Obsidian)

The sixth volume is in yet another fisherman's house to the east of Fairfield, along the shore. Look for it on the bed where it's partially concealed by the janitor bot cleaning.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 7 location

Image 1 of 2 The seventh volume is in a house east of the Drop Pod Landing Zone (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on a desk inside (Image credit: Obsidian)

This seventh volume is in the easternmost house of the two houses located to the east of the Drop Pod Landing Zone. This area is located on the west side of the north end of the island—it's easy to spot because of all the, well, drop pods and the Raptidons everywhere. You can find the magazine on a desk inside.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 8 location

Image 1 of 2 The eighth volume is at the Crabbing Tower (Image credit: Obsidian) Find it on a table in the room at the top (Image credit: Obsidian)

The eighth volume is at the Crabbing Tower on the west side of the island. The easiest way to get here is to go south from the Landing Pad and then circle around the south side of the coast, before heading up the west side, past the Mysterious Cave where the Skeleton Crabble is. You'll need to climb up to the top of the Crabble Tower using the ladder on the left side, then look for it on a table in the room up there.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 9 location

Image 1 of 2 The ninth volume is in a house south of Sovereign's Sweet Spire Grove (Image credit: Obsidian) You'll have to unjam the door to find it on the bed inside (Image credit: Obsidian)

The ninth volume is located in a Raptidon-infested house south of Sovereign's Sweet Spire Grove, at the top of a hill. You can get to the grove by repairing the lift to the west of Fairfield or climbing the cliff nearby. You'll have to unjam the door to get inside, then the magazine is on the bed.

Science Adventure's Quarterly Volume 10 location

Image 1 of 2 The tenth volume is on a pier along the northwest coast of the island (Image credit: Obsidian) Look for it on a small table outside (Image credit: Obsidian)

You can find the final volume on a pier where Raptidons and Crabbles are fighting each other, north of the Drop Pod Landing Site, on the far northwest coast of Paradise Island. Look for it on a small table.