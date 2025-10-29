Where to find the Commander's Safe Key in The Outer Worlds 2
Crack open your own safe onboard The Incognito.
Finding the Commander's Safe Key location in The Outer Worlds 2 can be surprisingly tricky, especially when you consider that you are the commander and its your safe—turns out ten years of cryo sleep isn't kind on the ol' memory receptors.
You'll first get the opportunity to open this safe after the prologue, when you awaken in The Incognito. A scribbled to-do list is your only clue as to where to find the key, but the good news is it's onboard the ship and so there are a limited number of places to look. Here, I'll explain where to find the key, what's inside the safe, plus I've included a little video of the exact location.
Outer Worlds 2 Commander's Safe Key location
You can find the Commander's Safe Key in the engine room, off to the side of the main conference area where you first spoke to agent De Vries. As you can see in the clip above, you'll want to head inside, then go around the back of the engine, crouching under the pipes.
Right behind the engine itself, tucked between two railing struts on your right, you'll find the key on the deck. Pick it up and head back to the safe to crack it open.
For your trouble, you'll get:
- Tossball Card: Eva Wierzbicki (+1 toxicity crash threshold)
- 314 bits
- Two Bypass Shunts
- Two Mag Picks
- An assorted selection of hooch
Not too shabby for a minute's work. The Bypass Shunts and Mag Picks will be especially useful for any hacking or lockpicking you want to do straight away when you arrive on Paradise Island, while Tossball Cards are great for giving a permanent boost to your stats whenever you find one. In this case, buffed toxicity crash, letting you heal more frequently with your inhaler.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
