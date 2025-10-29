Finding Mag-Picks in The Outer Worlds 2 will be one of your first priorities when you land on Paradise Island. That is, if you're an RPG player like me, rabidly sweeping through Fairfield unlocking every closed door and sealed container in my hunt for items and valuables. Maybe I'm the problem here…

Welp, if they didn't want me to steal everything, they shouldn't have owned such enticing loot. Unlike a lot of other RPGs, The Outer Worlds 2 has consumable lockpicks called Mag-Picks, which get used up whenever you open a lock, meaning you'll need a decent surplus if you want to keep cracking containers and grabbing what's inside. Below, I'll explain the best ways to get them.

How to get Mag-Picks in The Outer Worlds 2

You can purchase Mag-Picks from vending machines and merchants (Image credit: Obsidian)

There are a few different ways to get Mag-Picks in The Outer Worlds 2. These are:

Purchasing them from vending machines or merchants

Crafting them with materials at a workbench

Finding them while exploring

If you quickly need some to crack open a door and you happen to be in an inhabited area, such as when you first arrive in Fairfield, check out the vending machine near the top of the town, next to More Perfect Goods. You can also buy some from Arthur Cromby inside the store itself. Most merchants and vending machines will have a stock of Mag-Picks (and are marked on the map), so grab them while you can if you're doing a lot of lockpicking.

You can also craft Mag-Picks at a workbench or by talking to Niles (Image credit: Obsidian)

You can also craft Mag-Picks at a workbench, or simply by speaking to Niles and selecting his Field-Tinkering option (provided he's in your party). One Mag-Pick will cost:

One magnet

Three scrap metal

Two foil

If you don't have enough materials, remember that you can also breakdown items at the workbench as a way to get more. Last but not least, considering this is how I've built my own extensive supply of Mag-Picks, remember you can find them while out exploring the world, or even just steal them from houses and buildings, which is kind of ironic when you think about it. Either way, keeping an eye out for wayward Mag-Picks (or even crafting materials to make them) will ensure you accrue a generous stockpile for all your thieving.

If you want to be more economical with Mag-Picks, I suggest that you take Valerie's Integrated Mag-Pick Repair skill at level 10, since this has a chance to give you a Mag-Pick back when you use it.