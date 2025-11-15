One of Elden Ring's best overhaul mods just received a massive update that adds fully functional multiplayer

One of the earliest and most ambitious mods for Elden Ring, which revised and remixed its core systems to facilitate more tailored runs through The Lands Between, has just got a huge overhaul.

Elden Ring: Reforged adds a vast array of new features like difficulty modes, runeforging, new combat mechanics like deflection and ducking, new weapons and bosses, and overhauled magic, weight and stamina systems to improve the viability of certain builds. It even introduces unique game modes.

One thing the original version of the mod didn't offer, however, is multiplayer, due to how FromSoftware prohibits modded games from connecting to official servers. But the recently released 2.0 version of Elden Ring: Reforged addresses this, with the team creating a custom server to enable fully functional, FromSoft-style multiplayer.

Update 2.0 introduces pretty much everything you'd expect from playing Elden Ring with other people. Summoning, invasions, and leaving messages for other players. According to Reforged's Nexus Mods page, it also offers "advanced seamless coop support", so playing with pals isn't limited to boss fights.

ELDEN RING Reforged 2.0 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Reforged makes one other key change to Elden Ring's multiplayer, limiting PvP invasions to dungeon areas. The team has implemented this because it believes dungeon areas offer "more interesting invasion spaces where players may use the environment and enemies to their advantage".

Alongside multiplayer functionality, Update 2.0 also expands several environments. The Roundtable Hold has a new area called The Gilded Court, where players can participate in duels, while a new dungeon has been added beneath Mt Gelmir. Named the Serpentine Depths, it sees players delve into the history of Praetor Rykard.

There's a mountain of smaller additions too, like extra weapons, spirit ashes spells, including three incantations that come from the "Prince of Death" school. It also further complements Elden Ring's moveset with a sliding manoeuvre for additional evasion functionality.

This was a significant week for multiplayer Elden Ring elsewhere, too, with FromSoftware announcing its first DLC for Elden Ring: Nightreign. Named The Forsaken Hollows, the DLC sees Nightreign's setting of Limveld transformed by an event called The Great Hollow, while introducing two playable characters and resurrecting one of Dark Souls' most memorable bosses—Artorias of the Abyss.