Elden Ring Nightreign DLC is hot dropping with new bosses and characters right before the end of the year

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN The Forsaken Hollows | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The time has come for Elden Ring Nightreign's DLC. FromSoftware dropped a jam-packed trailer at Sony's State of Play today that has glimpses of a transformed map, new characters, new bosses, and enemies returning from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

It's called The Forsaken Hollows, and the first thing we see is a few quick shots of knights and caves not in the base game. In fact, the entire Limveil map has been transformed by a new event called The Great Hollow.

"A great cavity in the depths of Limveld," is how the post on the PlayStation Blog describes it. It's a big hole with a big crystal and everything down there looks terrifying.

To fight the new horrors are two new characters: The Scholar and The Undertaker. The Undertaker is a strength- and faith-based character who wields a mace and has an ultimate that sends her flying up to attack enemies. The Scholar looks less mobile, but equipped with a tome he can use to lift enemies up in place.

The PlayStation Blog confirms that there are two new Nightlord bosses to fight at the end of each run. One of them is a battalion of angelic knights holding golden spears and the other is, well, some kind of twisted abomination that roars just as the trailer comes to an end. Apparently FromSoft is holding that surprise for when we get to actually jump in and face it.

The Dancing Lion boss from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC makes an appearance and everyone's favorite fallen knight Artorias has shown back up to fight you too.

If I had to make a guess for what's going on here, I'd say that this DLC will take place after the events of the main game. The new locations and enemies look absolutely ravaged by the toxic rain that's consuming the world, and the big hole in the ground is our ticket to revisiting the enemies from the Elden Ring DLC. Hopefully we'll also be able to utilize some new weapons and spells down there too.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I guess we'll find out next month on December 4 when Elden Ring Nightreign – The Forsaken Hollows launches.