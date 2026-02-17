Huge new Avowed update adds New Game Plus, playable dwarves and Orlans, and quarterstaffs

It's been exactly a year since Avowed released, and Obsidian has continued to support it with new classes, new skills, and better optimization. To coincide with the new PS5 edition, Avowed just got its biggest update yet, adding New Game Plus, three new playable races, and a new weapon class.

Character creation will now let you select Dwarves, Orlans and Aumauans, which is a big step up from the choice between a human or Elf. To refresh your memory, the Orlans are those furry cat-eared creatures, with the most memorable in Avowed being innuendo-happy Yatzli. Companion Kai was an Aumauan: they're big and lanky half-fish half-human beings. All races have different starting attributes too, which compliment new background choice stat boosts. It's starting to feel more like an RPG.

If you're halfway through a playthrough and feel annoyed that you didn't get the chance to start as an Orlan—and I can't blame you—there's a new Magic Mirror you can access at camp to change your race or godlike features, ie, those weird fungus growths that mark you as a godlike.

New Game Plus is what you'd expect: it lets you restart with all the weapons and armor you acquired in an initial playthrough, as well as all unlocked abilities with the exception of godlike ones. Enemies are more durable and powerful, and the player's attribute points cap has raised from 15 to 30.

There's also a new photo mode, and new difficulty sliders, lest those dreamthralls get the better of you. A new quarterstaff weapon class has been added, which is "a new bludgeoning weapon that comes complete with wand style stun finishers"

The full patch notes—and they're long—are on the Obsidian website.