The makers of idle farming sensation Rusty's Retirement have announced a new game, and this one's taking over your whole screen

While we all impatiently shuffle our cards and stack our chips until Balatro 1.1 gets here, we've got plenty to keep us busy: there are lots of Balatro-like games out there to play right now, and plenty more on the horizon.

One of them is coming from a surprising direction. Mister Morris Games, maker of chill idle farming sim Rusty's Retirement, has announced its next game, and it's something like a mashup of Balatro and Peggle. Called Pegs X Stickers, this pachinko-roguelike is all about building a board of enchanted pegs and putting together ridiculous scores. Have a look at an exclusive gameplay trailer the developer put together just for PC Gamer:

Rusty's Retirement only took up the bottom quarter of your screen, but it looks like this time the developer wants your full attention, huh?

"Purchase and place pegs to create custom layouts designed for maximum point efficiency. Pop pegs to score points and multipliers. Progress through increasingly difficult rounds," says the Pegs X Stickers Steam page. "Visit the shop to unlock new pegs and stickers that fundamentally modify your run. Combine pegs and stickers to discover powerful interactions and optimize your high score potential."

Rather than a series of bosses to defeat, Pegs X Stickers has just one: though he sounds moody and unpredictable. "The little eyeballs at the top of the board belong to the game's mascot," the developer told PC Gamer. "Sometimes they get ill and when they sneeze the board shuffles its layout. Other times, they are blindfolded so the player can't use the prediction line."

Different starting states and challenges will be a part of the game as well. "One example is the Pachinko board, a compact square layout that generally makes runs a bit easier," the dev said. "Another is the Pyramid board, which actually has less peg slots than normal but you start the run with more money."

With over 50 different kinds of pegs, 100 stickers, and various supercharges available when the game launches (it's targeted for August of this year), you can probably imagine how big of a score you'll be able to rack up. But will you have Rusty's Retirement running at the bottom of your screen while you're playing, or will you give Pegs X Stickers your full attention?