Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 nearly had a San-Andreas-like Fat Henry system that would have let you create Bohemia's chunkiest boy, and forced you to wear clothes that fit to boot

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a very particular game. Where other games strive to be streamlined, KCD2 tries to be arduous. Take its armour system, for example: in any other game, putting your gear on is a matter of selecting it in your inventory and hitting go. In KCD2? You need to layer up properly so all your pointy metal armour bits don't hurt your delicates.

It could have been even more persnickety. In a chat with PC Gamer, Warhorse co-founder and KCD2 executive producer Martin Klima recalled a scrapped system that would have seen Henry gain and lose weight depending on how much you ate, preventing you from wearing certain items of clothing and armour.

"Currently in the game as we released it, all men wear the same clothes you do… basically, you can put on anything that you find," Klima said. But earlier in development, Warhorse toyed around with a different system: "Some NPCs would be fat and some would be thin, and then the clothing they wear would be either too large or too small for you."

But ol' Henry would be malleable. If you found a great set of armour you weren't sufficiently husky enough to wear, you'd have been able to chow down to reach the right size. "When you eat, basically, you would get fatter, and then this clothing you have in your inventory suddenly will fit you, while the clothing you had previously wouldn't fit you, because now you're too fat for it. Or you could go on a diet and do the same process in reverse."

Alas, Warhorse never got too far with the idea, deeming the clothing system as-is more than complex enough already. "It was just really too bizarre and too much work and not really that much fun," says Klima. "We felt that the clothing system is quite complex as it is, and it really doesn't need another layer of complexity." Thus, chunky Henry left the stage of history.