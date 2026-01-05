Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 nearly had a San-Andreas-like Fat Henry system that would have let you create Bohemia's chunkiest boy, and forced you to wear clothes that fit to boot

News
By published

Now? He just feels quite hungry.

kingdom come: deliverance 2 branding
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a very particular game. Where other games strive to be streamlined, KCD2 tries to be arduous. Take its armour system, for example: in any other game, putting your gear on is a matter of selecting it in your inventory and hitting go. In KCD2? You need to layer up properly so all your pointy metal armour bits don't hurt your delicates.

It could have been even more persnickety. In a chat with PC Gamer, Warhorse co-founder and KCD2 executive producer Martin Klima recalled a scrapped system that would have seen Henry gain and lose weight depending on how much you ate, preventing you from wearing certain items of clothing and armour.

"Currently in the game as we released it, all men wear the same clothes you do… basically, you can put on anything that you find," Klima said. But earlier in development, Warhorse toyed around with a different system: "Some NPCs would be fat and some would be thin, and then the clothing they wear would be either too large or too small for you."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.