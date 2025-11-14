It’s a big choice-driven RPG, so get ready for a holy book’s worth of patch notes: The latest Outer Worlds 2 patch packs over 350 fixes
You’ve never seen this many “art improvements.”
The Outer Worlds 2 is here and it's pretty damn good in our view, but that doesn't mean it's spotless. It feels like any given RPG these days has to do the post-launch tango of bug fixes and tweaks to address all those crashes that slipped through the cracks. Being bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor didn't save the retrofuturistic RPG any trouble, if this week's patch is any indication: it packs a wallop of over 350 fixes by my count.
There's not much sexy to talk about—no new goodies, no balance changes that'll induce tears of joy—instead, it's death by a thousand cuts, if death was an improved game and cuts were small adjustments. For instance, the Bomb Suit armor had an issue where it reduced explosive damage dealt rather than taken; that little quirk should be addressed now, saving any grenade enjoyers further perplexity.
The whole list can be found in a blog post on Obsidian's website, and while there are a shedload of minute changes, there are some highlights. Companions are tankier overall now, "especially on Hard and Very Hard difficulty settings," and party members like Tristan and Inez should no longer have a "wants to talk" icon when they aren't meant to.
There are also more vague patch notes like "art improvements to Cloister" and "art improvements to Paradise Island," and hilarious ones like "companions no longer stand in awkward positions when conversations begin under certain conditions"—if that's true, Obsidian has solved an issue that's harried Bethesda for decades.
It's an impressively long list for a patch released just a few weeks after launch, especially given how long the "community reported issues" list is in particular. As the blog post notes, if there's still a bug on your radar you'd like to report, you can do so on Obsidian's website. In the meantime, jazz up that build with our Outer Worlds 2 guide.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
