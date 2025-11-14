It’s a big choice-driven RPG, so get ready for a holy book’s worth of patch notes: The latest Outer Worlds 2 patch packs over 350 fixes

You’ve never seen this many “art improvements.”

The Outer Worlds 2 is here and it's pretty damn good in our view, but that doesn't mean it's spotless. It feels like any given RPG these days has to do the post-launch tango of bug fixes and tweaks to address all those crashes that slipped through the cracks. Being bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor didn't save the retrofuturistic RPG any trouble, if this week's patch is any indication: it packs a wallop of over 350 fixes by my count.

There's not much sexy to talk about—no new goodies, no balance changes that'll induce tears of joy—instead, it's death by a thousand cuts, if death was an improved game and cuts were small adjustments. For instance, the Bomb Suit armor had an issue where it reduced explosive damage dealt rather than taken; that little quirk should be addressed now, saving any grenade enjoyers further perplexity.

There are also more vague patch notes like "art improvements to Cloister" and "art improvements to Paradise Island," and hilarious ones like "companions no longer stand in awkward positions when conversations begin under certain conditions"—if that's true, Obsidian has solved an issue that's harried Bethesda for decades.

