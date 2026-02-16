Surprise! Baldur's Gate 3 got a fresh patch. Unsurprise! It's vanishingly small, but at least it repairs some corrupted saves

By published

It's a treat just to see you in my newsfeed again, BG3.

Karlach, from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, stares fully into the camera like she&#039;s about to reach through your computer screen.
(Image credit: Larian Studios / Chubblot on YouTube.)

Baldur's Gate 3—a videogame about dressing up hot elves—had fans scratching their heads earlier today when it suddenly pulled down north of 100 MB with no explanation whatsoever. What could it be? What could it mean? What's Larian up to now?

Valid questions, and they all have quite underwhelming answers if you're of a "Why can't it be Christmas every day?" sort of spirit (as am I, comrade, as am I). No, the studio isn't preparing the ground for a surprise patch 9, nor is it gearing up for a shock DLC or some kind of Divinity tie-in thing. Or at least, if it is doing any of that, it's sure as hell not telling anyone about it.

The good news, though, is that some of those fixes will be quite meaningful if you fell victim to the bugs they squash. After teasing "Bet you thought you’d seen the last of these," on the Larian Discord, the studio wrote that "As it turns out, a few crashes and technical issues were still knocking about, so if you were getting stuck while loading saves, or trying to progress from Act 2 into Act 3, your corrupted saves should now be fixed!" That's as much as we're getting right now, in terms of patch notes.

Karlach lights a cigar and looks cool.

(Image credit: Larian)

So hey, good news: those saves should work now. In fact, at least some players already report they do. "This update fixed my Honor Mode save, now opens again. BLESS YOU LARIAN" wrote a user named bladesmantis on Reddit. "My run that crashed at 75% on every load is now playable after updating. Blessed" writes another user, stahnke_as_pho. A lot of blessing going on. Larian's saving throws must be through the roof.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

