'It doesn't feel like Blade Runner': Cyberpunk's creator teases one of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel's new locations, saying that 'it feels more like Chicago gone wrong'
That sounds good to me.
The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was announced a couple of years ago during an investors' presentation—but all we were told was that it was only in the early stages of development. Since then, we've not heard a whole lot about Project Orion, but that's where Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith comes in.
During an interview with tvgry as part of the Digital Dragons event, Pondsmith discussed his history with Cyberpunk from its inception to the development of Cyberpunk 2077 to Project Orion.
"I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys, and he was explaining the new place in Orion that we visit," Pondsmith says. "I remember looking at it and going 'Yeah, I understand the feeling that you're going for with this, and this really does work.' And it doesn't feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong."
Chicago gone wrong is a wild descriptor, but I kind of get it. I've never been to Chicago, but a Cyberpunk game set in its clustered urban environment with all the railroads, frozen rivers, and industrial sites sounds really cool and exactly the kind of new place I'd love to explore in the sequel.
It also seems like a great alternative to the iconic Night City, which was sleek but gaudy with its neon signs and glass skyscrapers. A more industrial, lived-in take on Cyberpunk seems like a great idea. And Pondsmith saying that "I can see this working" is all the reassurance I need.
Pondsmith also clarifies that not being like Blade Runner isn't in any way meant as an insult. "I love Blade Runner," Pondsmith says. "[It's] my favourite movie." But having a little more variation than just a single moody, futuristic dystopia is also very welcome.
"[The genre] used to be very niche when we started out," Pondsmith says. "I think part of that is how the genre has matured, and I also like what CD Projekt did, which sort of redefined what Cyberpunk was like—it wasn't just Blade Runner."
Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, Pondsmith does admit that he's taking a slightly more hands-off approach with Project Orion: "I'm probably not as [involved], but that's because I have someone to help me. We have a designer on our crew, and Jay is the guy. He talks to the CD Projekt guys as much as I do, so that frees me up to do a lot of things."
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
