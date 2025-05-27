Honkai: Star Rail Phainon materials and kit

Phainon is one of the most important characters in Amphoreus' story arc in Honkai: Star Rail, and if you're after a very strong Physical attacker of the Destruction path, then he might be just as important to your future team comps.

To truly take advantage of his 'Deliverer' power, you'll need to collect all of Phainon's Ascension materials and Trace materials first. Before starting the pre-farming grind, however, make sure you take a nosy at Phainon's kit and Eidolons too, to see if his playstyle sounds worth your banner pulls.

Keep in mind that all information on this page is sourced from beta leaks found on honeyhunterworld and hakush, so stats and skill descriptions are almost guaranteed to change before Phainon's actual release. Don't worry, this page will be updated right up until Phainon's release in version 3.4, so keep checking back if you want a clearer picture of what Phainon's final kit will look like.

Phainon's ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Phainon's ascension materials in Star Rail are:

15 Ethereal Omen

15 Echoing Wail

15 Eternal Lament

65 Darkveil Moonlight

308,000 credits

You need to take on the 'Shape of Gelidmoon' Stagnant Shadow boss to collect Darkveil Moonlight. Whereas killing Black Tide creatures, taking on certain Golden Calyxes, and collecting the right Assignment rewards are the best ways to get Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament.

You can also take advantage of the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other materials to get what you need to ascend Phainon instead. This is a good way to save Trailblaze Power and fuel if you've just finished a recent farming spree. Or, if you're lazy like me and just so happen to have thousands of Extinguished Cores sitting in your inventory for some reason.

Phainon's trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Phainon's trace materials in a Star Rail are:

8 Tracks of Destiny

12 Daythunder Anamnesis

18 Borisin Teeth

41 Ethereal Omen

56 Echoing Wail

58 Eternal Lament

69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

139 Moon Rage Fang

Three million credits

This is the total you need to bring all of Phainon's traces to their max levels. So you don't actually have to farm this much if you're not interested in maxing out his skills and passive boosts.

As for the materials not mentioned in the section above: Daythunder Anamnesis is obtained from the 'Glance of Twilight' Echo of War, and farming the 'Scalegorge Waterscape' Bud of Destruction (Crimson Calyx) is the best way to get Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang.

Again, you can use the Omni-Synthesizer to exchange other things to get these trace materials, but you can't use the Omni-Synthesizer to get Tracks of Destiny. These are obtained by taking part in events, the Simulated Universe, spending your currencies at the Embers Exchange and Starlight Exchange shops, and levelling up the battle pass.

Phainon's kit in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Phainon is a five-star Physical attacker of the Destruction path. Not all characters of the same path play the same, however, and Phainon is particularly unique with his fancy two-form gameplay.

So to help you understand how he works, here's Phainon's kit:

Basic Attack (Stride to Deliverance) - Phainon deals Physical damage equal to 50% of his Attack to one designated enemy.

(Stride to Deliverance) - Phainon deals Physical damage equal to 50% of his Attack to one designated enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack (Creation: Bloodthorn Ferry) - Phainon obtains two Scourge, dealing Physical damage equal to 125% of Phainon's Attack to one designated enemy and Physical damage equal to 38% of Phainon's Attack to enemies adjacent to it.

(Creation: Bloodthorn Ferry) - Phainon obtains two Scourge, dealing Physical damage equal to 125% of Phainon's Attack to one designated enemy and Physical damage equal to 38% of Phainon's Attack to enemies adjacent to it. Skill (Let There Be Light) - Phainon gains two points of Coreflame, dealing Physical damage equal to 150% of his Attack to one designated enemy and Physical damage equal to 60% of his Attack to adjacent targets.

(Let There Be Light) - Phainon gains two points of Coreflame, dealing Physical damage equal to 150% of his Attack to one designated enemy and Physical damage equal to 60% of his Attack to adjacent targets. Enhanced Skill (Calamity: Soulscorch Edict) - Phainon gains Bruise by an amount equal to the number of enemy targets present, and then Phainon causes all enemy targets to immediately take action, gaining one stack of Soulrending Blaze in the process. When in the Soulrending Blaze state, Phainon's damage received is reduced by 75%, and he gains one additional stack of Soulrending Blaze after enemy targets attack or take action. Phainon also triggers a Counter after all enemies take their immediate actions, dealing Physical damage to all enemies equal to 20% of his Attack, as well as dealing an additional four instances of damage, with each instance Physical damage equal to 15% of Phainon's Attack. Then, Soulrending Blaze is dispelled. Each stack of Soulrending Blaze increases this Counter's damage multiplier by 20% of the original multiplier, and damage dealt through this ability is considered Skill damage. Lastly, if Soulrending Blaze is still active at the start of Phainon's extra turn, he immediately launches a Counter.

(Calamity: Soulscorch Edict) - Phainon gains Bruise by an amount equal to the number of enemy targets present, and then Phainon causes all enemy targets to immediately take action, gaining one stack of Soulrending Blaze in the process. When in the Soulrending Blaze state, Phainon's damage received is reduced by 75%, and he gains one additional stack of Soulrending Blaze after enemy targets attack or take action. Phainon also triggers a Counter after all enemies take their immediate actions, dealing Physical damage to all enemies equal to 20% of his Attack, as well as dealing an additional four instances of damage, with each instance Physical damage equal to 15% of Phainon's Attack. Then, Soulrending Blaze is dispelled. Each stack of Soulrending Blaze increases this Counter's damage multiplier by 20% of the original multiplier, and damage dealt through this ability is considered Skill damage. Lastly, if Soulrending Blaze is still active at the start of Phainon's extra turn, he immediately launches a Counter. Enhanced Bounced Skill (Foundation: Stardeath Verdict) - Phainon dispels all debuffs from himself, then deals Physical damage up to 585% of his Attack. For every one point of Bruise consumed, Phainon deals four instances of damage, with each instance Physical damage equal to 22% of Phainon's Attack is dealt to one random enemy. When consuming four points of Bruise, Phainon deals additional Physical damage equal to 225% of his Attack, with this damage evenly distributed between all enemies.

(Foundation: Stardeath Verdict) - Phainon dispels all debuffs from himself, then deals Physical damage up to 585% of his Attack. For every one point of Bruise consumed, Phainon deals four instances of damage, with each instance Physical damage equal to 22% of Phainon's Attack is dealt to one random enemy. When consuming four points of Bruise, Phainon deals additional Physical damage equal to 225% of his Attack, with this damage evenly distributed between all enemies. Ultimate (He Who Bears the World Must Burn) - Phainon Transforms into another form and deploys Territory during the transformation. Other teammates in the Territory become Departed and can't take action, and all enemies gain a Physical Weakness. Phainon's other form does not have his own turn, but has eight extra turns with a fixed Speed equal to 60% of Phainon's base Speed. At the start of the final extra turn, Phainon immediately launches Final Hit and deals Ultimate Physical damage equal to 480% of his Attack, which is distributed evenly between all enemies.

(He Who Bears the World Must Burn) - Phainon Transforms into another form and deploys Territory during the transformation. Other teammates in the Territory become Departed and can't take action, and all enemies gain a Physical Weakness. Phainon's other form does not have his own turn, but has eight extra turns with a fixed Speed equal to 60% of Phainon's base Speed. At the start of the final extra turn, Phainon immediately launches Final Hit and deals Ultimate Physical damage equal to 480% of his Attack, which is distributed evenly between all enemies. Talent (Pyric Corpus) - When Phainon's Coreflame reaches twelve points, his Ultimate can be activated. After reaching this max limit, up to three excess points of Coreflame can be accumulated. When Phainon is the target of an ally or an enemy's ability, he gains one point of Coreflame. Additionally, when he is the target of an ally's ability, Phainon's Crit Damage is increased by 15%, lasting for three turns.

(Pyric Corpus) - When Phainon's Coreflame reaches twelve points, his Ultimate can be activated. After reaching this max limit, up to three excess points of Coreflame can be accumulated. When Phainon is the target of an ally or an enemy's ability, he gains one point of Coreflame. Additionally, when he is the target of an ally's ability, Phainon's Crit Damage is increased by 15%, lasting for three turns. Enhanced Form Talent (Fate: Divine Vessel) - When transforming, Phainon gains four points of Bruise. If transforming during an ally target's turn, all buffs on that ally target will be extended by one turn, but the current turn will end. Additionally, Phainon is immune to Crowd Control debuffs and has one Enhanced Basic Attack and two Enhanced Skills—but he can't use his Ultimate. During his Transformation state, Phainon's Attack increases by 40% and his max HP increases by 120%. Also, after attacking, Phainon restores HP equal to 20% of his max HP, and upon taking a killing blow, he will not get knocked down, restoring HP equal to 25% of his max HP instead and immediately launching a Final Hit. For every one remaining extra turn Phainon has, the Final Hit's damage multiplier reduces by 12.5% of its original multiplier. When Phainon's Transformation state ends, the Speed of all allies is increased by 15%, lasting for one turn.

(Fate: Divine Vessel) - When transforming, Phainon gains four points of Bruise. If transforming during an ally target's turn, all buffs on that ally target will be extended by one turn, but the current turn will end. Additionally, Phainon is immune to Crowd Control debuffs and has one Enhanced Basic Attack and two Enhanced Skills—but he can't use his Ultimate. During his Transformation state, Phainon's Attack increases by 40% and his max HP increases by 120%. Also, after attacking, Phainon restores HP equal to 20% of his max HP, and upon taking a killing blow, he will not get knocked down, restoring HP equal to 25% of his max HP instead and immediately launching a Final Hit. For every one remaining extra turn Phainon has, the Final Hit's damage multiplier reduces by 12.5% of its original multiplier. When Phainon's Transformation state ends, the Speed of all allies is increased by 15%, lasting for one turn. Technique (Beginning of the End) - When Phainon is in the team, the maximum Technique Points increases by three, and when you use Phainon's Technique, it uses two Technique Points to immediately attack all enemies within a certain range. After entering battle, 25 Energy is regenerated for allies, and two Scourges and one Skill Point are gained. Phainon also deals Physical damage equal to 200% of his Attack to all enemies at the start of each wave. If attacking a normal enemy, Phainon immediately defeats them without entering combat, but if no enemies are hit when his Technique is used, no Technique Points are consumed.

(Beginning of the End) - When Phainon is in the team, the maximum Technique Points increases by three, and when you use Phainon's Technique, it uses two Technique Points to immediately attack all enemies within a certain range. After entering battle, 25 Energy is regenerated for allies, and two Scourges and one Skill Point are gained. Phainon also deals Physical damage equal to 200% of his Attack to all enemies at the start of each wave. If attacking a normal enemy, Phainon immediately defeats them without entering combat, but if no enemies are hit when his Technique is used, no Technique Points are consumed. Bonus ability one (Shine with Valor) - When entering battle, or when the Transformation state ends, Phainon's Attack increases by 50%. This effect can stack up to two times.

(Shine with Valor) - When entering battle, or when the Transformation state ends, Phainon's Attack increases by 50%. This effect can stack up to two times. Bonus ability two (Bide in Flames) - When receiving healing effects or shields from a teammate, Phainon's damage dealt increases by 40% for four turns. This effect can't be triggered repeatedly within one turn. Also, when receiving energy regeneration ability effects provided by teammates, Phainon gains one point of Coreflame.

(Bide in Flames) - When receiving healing effects or shields from a teammate, Phainon's damage dealt increases by 40% for four turns. This effect can't be triggered repeatedly within one turn. Also, when receiving energy regeneration ability effects provided by teammates, Phainon gains one point of Coreflame. Bonus ability three (March to Oblivion) - When his Transformation state ends, Phainon gains three points of Coreflame.

The percentages above are calculated from Phainon's level one skills.

Okay, so what does that wall of text actually mean? Basically, Phainon has a regular form, and an enhanced 'Transformation' form. Apart from the three bonus abilities, anything without 'enhanced' in its name above is what Phainon's bog standard kit looks like before you use his ultimate, and anything with 'enhanced' is what Phainon's kit changes into after you use his ultimate.

As his enhanced skills send Phainon into god mode damage territory, your goal while playing him is to activate Phainon's ultimate as often as possible to stay in his enhanced form. Unlike most ultimates, however, you don't use energy to activate it. Instead, you need to reach twelve points of 'Coreflame'.

Coreflame is accumulated by using Phainon's skill, when Phainon is the target of an ally or an enemy's ability, and—once you unlock his second and third bonus abilities—when Phainon receives energy regeneration ability effects provided by teammates, and when his Transformation state ends.

Phainon's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you've got a fat stack of Stellar Jade burning a hole in your virtual pockets, then getting Eidolons by pulling multiple copies of Phainon on his Banner is something you might want to consider.

However, for the average player, I'd advise against going for Eidolons, as your pulls are often better spent on getting a character's weapon, or on another character entirely.

If it helps make a decision, here's Phainon's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail: