FromSoftware to make the most brutal boss in Elden Ring Nightreign even harder, as Fulghor gets picked to be the next Everdark Sovereign

It's coming up to a month since Elden Ring Nightreign was released, and as players begin to get more comfortable with all the existing Nightlords, FromSoftware has begun to release Everdark versions of the bosses—suped-up atrocities which have a third phase.

First, there was Gaping Jaw, with the Everdark version having swirling tornados, more purple lightning, and DBZ-style instant transmissions as witnessed by Harvey during their first encounter with the powered-up boss.

I, on the other hand, haven't even tried going up against the Everdark Gaping Jaw, I can't convince my friends to go down that path of pain just yet. So you can imagine my horror when FromSoftware announced that the next Nightlord to be getting the same treatment is Fulghor, one of the hardest bosses there is.

"Gather your forces, Nightfarers," a FromSoftware social media post says. Darkdrift Knight Fulghor will get an Everdark version on June 25 at 6 pm PDT/ 9 pm EST and June 26 at 2 am BST. "Only thunderous radiance shall still the sacred echoes of the Night."

That last bit refers to the fact that Fulghor is weak to lightning damage, among other things. The one time I managed to beat the Darkdrift Knight, my team and I all piled on lightning damage which did manage to stun him quite a few times, so I guess that's something we can still use to our advantage.

Despite how scary it may seem having an even more powerful version of Fulghor to go up against, I have to admit that it's what Nightreign desperately needs. I'm getting to the point now where I just go on runs to complete Remembrance missions, completely unfazed by what Nightlord I'm going to go up against.

Like all FromSoft bosses, once you learn a Nightlord's attack pattern, you're set. Fights can become quite samey after the first few encounters, which also drains the thrill and chaos out of a fight. So having Everdark bosses is a must, if not only to present a new challenge for players to overcome.

But while Everdark Nightlords are undoubtedly a great idea for supporting Nightreign's replayability, I do have to wonder if FromSoftware has a bone to pick with all of us by skipping out on some of the weaker Nightlords, just to make Fulghor even stronger. Was it something I said?