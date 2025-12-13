Fate of the Old Republic director promises release before 2030 even though studio was only recently formed: 'I'm not getting any younger'

As reported by Windows Central, Arcanaut Studios co-founder Casey Hudson has taken to Twitter to say that Fate of the Old Republic will release within the next five years. This is almost assuredly a direct response to an assessment from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier that a 2030 launch window for FotOR is "optimistic."

"Last night's biggest surprise was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, led by Casey Hudson, who directed KotOR (and Anthem)," Schreier wrote on Bluesky on December 12. "Exciting news for lots of people... but Lucasfilm says the studio was founded this year, which means that 2030 is an *optimistic* guess. Maybe it'll be a PlayStation 7 game."

Later that day, Hudson wrote a short response on Twitter indicating that he believes the game will be completed within a four and a half-year development cycle. "Don’t worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors," Hudson insisted. "Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger!"

That would certainly be exciting to me as a player, but it would be a big ask for a triple-A (even double-A) project like FotOR. Games used to be made much more quickly, but the sheer volume of labor, art assets, and other component parts required to meet modern graphical standards has caused budgets and lead times to balloon. With Arcanaut's recent formation, it's likely still staffing up for the project, which is presumably in⁠—and at best approaching the end⁠ of⁠—its pre-production phase.

Hudson's previous studio, Humanoid Origin, closed in November 2024, while Hudson's LinkedIn shows him entering the founder and CEO role at Arcanaut in July 2025. It is possible, however, that the first concept and preproduction work on FotOR began before the studio was formally incorporated.

Don’t worry about the “not till 2030” rumors. Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger! https://t.co/YKYQFgXOGRDecember 13, 2025

But even with the most generous interpretation of the timeline, and allowing that Tweets aren't binding contracts, Hudson's made a bold promise to turn around a hotly anticipated game on a tight schedule—I hope he can deliver. For more on FotOR, we've gathered everything we know about Fate of the Old Republic in one place.