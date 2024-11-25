Former BioWare boss Casey Hudson is closing the studio he launched in 2021 without releasing a single game

Humanoid Origins, the studio launched in 2021 by former BioWare general manager Casey Hudson, is closing. Hudson announced the closure in a message posted to LinkedIn , saying that "despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations."

Hudson announced Humanoid Studios, as it was originally known, in June 2021, just six months after his surprise departure from BioWare . In 2022, he revealed the studio was working on a " multi platform AAA game , focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe," which sounded like a natural fit: During his long tenure at BioWare, broken up by a three-year split from 2014 to 2017, Hudson led the development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the original Mass Effect trilogy.

But while Hudson said the studio had a " playable prototype " in July 2022, nothing beyond a few pieces of vague concept art was ever shown publicly. Hudson said the studio is "heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion," adding that the focus now is on supporting employees "in their transition to new employment."

"In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity," Hudson wrote. "We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship."

While Hudson's project is now defunct, other efforts to recreate Mass Effect-style magic headed up by former big names at BioWare continue: Mac Walters is heading up a new NetEase studio developing "a near future action adventure game in a breathtaking world filled with mystery and exploration," while James Ohlen and Drew Karpyshyn are working together on Exodus , "a new AAA science fiction action-adventure role-playing game."