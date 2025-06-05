Wool is one of the many materials you'll need to gather for a handful of crafting recipes in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, especially if you're working on your skills as a Tailor. You'll get a lot of requests from the townsfolk asking you to gather it, too, so you'll need it in bulk to keep them happy. Much like items such as animal hide, wool is a material you can predominantly get from taking down specific enemies, so knowing which ones to target is the first step.

Luckily, the enemies you do need to battle can be found in the starting areas, so you won't need to travel through all of Reveria before you can fulfil the requests you've been given, or work toward crafting that item of clothing you want. Here's where you need to go if you need to gather some wool.

How to get wool in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

(Image credit: LEVEL5)

To get wool, you need to defeat the conveniently named sheep-looking monsters, woolies. These creatures can be found just west of the Capital of Mysteria and will drop sheep fleece when killed. You need to take the sheep fleece to the tailors guild, and use the workbench to craft wool. Before you can use the workbench in the tailors guild though, you need to have graduated from novice to fledgeling in the Tailor Life.

Each piece of wool requires two sheep fleece, so it's worth taking down multiple woolies at a time to make sure you've got enough to craft multiple pieces of wool at once.

Both regular sheep fleece and black sheep fleece can also be purchased from the material shop, in case you don't want to go to the fields and take down woolies yourself. Sheep fleece will cost you a mere 50 Dosh, whereas black sheep fleece which is slighters harder to come by in the overworld will set you back an eyewatering 130 Dosh, so I'd recommend only buying it if you need an extra bump and can't find another black woolie and still want to craft it.

If you don't want to craft and you'd rather just get the job done, you can buy wool from the same shop, too. A single wool will cost you 80 Dosh, and a single black wool will cost you 230 Dosh. Sure, it's more convenient to buy it and complete a quest right away, but I'd always opt for using your skills as a tailor and crafting your own to save yourself the money. It's more satisfying that way, too.