The world of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is littered with materials you'll need for crafting. Whether you're after a new weapon, new armor, or even some new furniture, animal hide is one of those resources you'll come back to time and time again. It's one of the first you'll pick up, so it's used in a lot of early game crafts. But luckily, that means it's a lot more accessible than some of the other crafting materials you'll require later down the line.



You don't need to have progressed very far to get ahold of animal hide, nor do you need to have a specific Life to gather it, unlike a skill like fishing in Fantasy Life i. As long as you've completed what is essentially the beginning of the game, you'll have the ability to gather animal hide. It's just a case of knowing which enemies to target. Here's what you need to do.

How to get animal hide in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Animal hide has a chance of dropping when you defeat Red Wolves or Tunoco Lizards in the Capital of Mysteria. These are the easiest enemies to target first since they are low level, and probably the first beasties you'll come across in the game. When you've progressed a bit further, you'll be able to get animal hide from Goldmeer and Cashmeer in Lulab Forest too.



If you don't want to practise your combat skills though, you'll also be able to buy animal hide from the Material Shop in the Capital of Mysteria. It's obviously a little more expensive to gather the material this way, since it will cost you 50 Dosh a piece, but if you've got a project you want to complete and don't want to go out hunting, it's undeniably a lot more convenient. There's also a chance to get animal hide from chests if lady luck is on your side.