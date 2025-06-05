How to get iron in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

When it comes to upgrading your gear in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, knowing how to get iron is essential. Unfortunately, you won't be able to stroll into a mine and immediately start farming iron ingots straight away. You need to smelt ore to craft iron ingots first. This means you need access to both the Miner and Blacksmith Life, so be sure to graduate to Fledgling in both before you start the process of farming iron ingots.

Once you've got access to the Blacksmith guild and you're free to go out into the mines to find the ores you need, only then can you start the process of gathering and smelting iron ingots. Here's where you need to look to get started.

How to get iron ingots in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Your key to getting iron ingots in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finding Faraway iron ore. The first place you'll be able to find this material is in the past and on Faraway Island in Lulab Forest. Specifically, the bottom right corner where the well is covered in vines, but, you need to have completed Chapter 4 before you can get there. The iron ore nodes here are Level 18 though, so you'll need to have made significant progress through your Miner Life before you can start mining them.

There are two locations in Ginormosia where you can find iron ore too: Wingtip Valley and Pettletip Woods. Both of these places are northeast of the map, and you'll need to make sure you're well equipped with healing items while you adventure here, as some of the beasts you'll come across are pretty savage.

When you've gathered iron ore, you can use the tools at the Blacksmith Guild to smelt ore into ingots. It's worth noting that one ingot costs two ore, too.

You can also buy the ore you need to smelt ingots, should you not want to take on the Miner Life and face the mines yourself. After all, Faraway ore isn't exactly the easiest node to find. Head to either the material shop on Faraway Island or in your base camp and buy the Faraway ore for 80 Dosh and you'll be able to craft ingots in no time.