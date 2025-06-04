Elden Ring Nightreign hits 3.5 million copies sold in just 5 days, with 7.5% of players already managing to beat all the Nightlords

Elden Ring Nightreign may have gotten off to a bumpy start with mostly Mixed reviews on Steam at launch, but it's since crawled out of that rut with an impressive first major update that has helped it on its way to a Mostly Positive overall rating. And now there's even more to celebrate as FromSoftware announces that 3.5 million copies of Nightreign have been sold.

"On the dawn of the fifth day, 3.5 million Nightfarers took up arms against the Night in Elden Ring Nightreign," FromSoftware says in a social media post. "We are ever grateful for your passion."

On the dawn of the fifth day, 3.5 million Nightfarers took up arms against the Night in #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN.We are ever grateful for your passion. pic.twitter.com/WZm830eXgsJune 3, 2025

3.5 million copies sold is undoubtedly a monumental shift but given how well Nightreign performed at launch the number is hardly surprising: 2 million people bought and played Nightreign in its first 24 hours. It also clocked in at over 300,000 concurrent players on its first day, according to SteamDB, and since then it's sat between 100,000 to 300,000 players consistently.

Out of Nightreign's 3.5 million players, just 7.5% of players have managed to defeat all of the Nightlords. You might think that percentage would be higher, given the sheer number of people playing the game, but this is a FromSoft game and defeating all eight bosses is no easy task—some of the big bosses are relatively easy to overcome, like Maris, Fathom of Night, but most of the Nightlords are excruciatingly difficult.

Out of Nightreign's 3.5 million players, just 7.5% have managed to defeat all of the Nightlords. Now this is no easy task—some of the big bosses are relatively easy to overcome, like Maris, Fathom of Night, but most of the Nightlords are excruciatingly difficult.

Only 70% of players have bested the first boss, Gladius, Beast of Night, which is an expedition that you need to complete in order to unlock all the other Nightlords that Nightreign has to offer. So as always, it's important not to underestimate just how difficult beating FromSoft bosses can be for us mere mortals. Not everyone can be like Nightreign's game director who managed to solo all the Nightlords without the use of relics.

But I'm sure that as time goes on and more players arrive, and as existing players get their heads around all the final bosses, the success rate will slowly tick up. Either that or FromSoft will release an update which nerfs all the Nightlords making the whole ordeal slightly easier.