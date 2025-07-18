Elden Ring Nightreign finds a new way to victimise players as Nightfarers accidentally fight 2 bosses at once: 'They were convinced I was just being dumb'

Elden Ring Nightreign has been infested with a few bugs for some time, and I'm not talking about the Sentient Pest. I've encountered a couple of issues that prevented teammates from pulling off rezzes, and I've even seen one of the map bosses disappear from my sight, despite it clearly still being there and managing to hurt me. But now a new bug's popped up, but at least it looks pretty cool.

"Fought Gladius while my team fought Libra… wtf," lilfacetou says. "I disconnected like midway through the game, and when we hit day three, this happened. Has this happened to anyone else or..? They were convinced I was just being dumb." The video, which accompanies the post, clearly shows lilfacetou enter the boss arena and get attacked by Gladius, the three-headed dog, but while they are fighting for their life, and pulling off some impressive dodges, the rest of the team is just standing there.

At first, it may seem like they're just being no help at all, standing around while their teammate does all the work. But then they start talking about deals. "I wish to expand my intellect, I wish to expand my intellect, should I take that?" one player asks. Which prompts lilfacetou to ask, "Am I bugging?" The answer is yes. In the eyes of their teammate, lilfacetou is just rolling around and shooting thin air; the real boss they are meant to be fighting is Libra.

Gladius gets down to about 75% of its initial health by the end of the video, which is, in all fairness, impressive. But as the video ends, the fight with Gladius is still going strong as he separates and rejoins back to his original self, all the while the rest of the team is fighting Libra, and one person chants "Bug-reign, bug-reign."

I've not encountered anything like this in my 100+ hours of playing Nightreign, but apparently, this bug isn't as uncommon as I thought it would be. "Happened to me too," one player says in the comments. "I fought two Gladius' while my team fought Fulghor." Yikes, what's worse than one three-headed dog? Two three-headed dogs.

Other players joke that this is actually a sneak peek of Libra's Everdark Sovereign as it "adds irl madness" by summoning another Nightlord to make you look silly in front of your teammates.

But jokes aside, I actually think that this bug may be on to something. The Everdark bosses haven't really held up to scrutiny. Sure, the first one, Gapping Jaw, was horrendous to play against, but Fulghor and Sentient Pest really fell short of player expectations. Players managed to bulldoze through these challenges so quickly that FromSoftware had to run them again just to have more time to make extra Everdark Sovereigns.

It's clear that Nightfarers need a bigger challenge, and I think that should be fighting multiple Nightlords at once. Now hear me out, that may sound horrendous, but I think it would actually be really fun in a terrible kind of way. The Gaping Jaw and Auger would work together as a chaotic/calm duo, while Libra and Gladius would also be a cool duo to fight. It would up the ante and not require a whole lot of work to pull off. Trust me, it's the next best step while we wait for more Everdark bosses to get released.