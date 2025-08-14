Fighting Everdark Libra in Elden Ring Nightreign is honestly a bit of a nightmare. It's an exceptionally fun fight with a cool concept, but it's also just a lot to deal with, and will prove challenging for most players. While Everdark Augur was all about using a specific weapon skill, and Everdark Caligo had frost armour, Everdark Libra is all about modifiers.

The madness goat will keep adding conditions you have to deal with while fighting him, one of which includes summoning a band of Nightfarer invaders who mirror you. If you don't deal with these condemned quickly enough, he can potentially summon an additional three, for six invaders overall, which is as painful as it sounds. All that said, here's my recommended strategy for facing Everdark Libra in Nightreign, plus an explanation of what each of his modifiers actually does.

How to beat Everdark Libra in Elden Ring Nightreign

Libra will periodically summon invaders who mirror your party composition (Image credit: FromSoftware)

As usual, when you enter the arena, you'll be met by a cloaked Libra who will offer you a selection of deals and the fight will begin as normal until he reaches about 80% health. He'll enter his meditation state and charge up before exploding, and this is when the real fight begins.

Though Libra himself is relatively unchanged in terms of actual attacks, he'll call out a series of modifiers (which appear in the top right as text) that alter the fight, starting with "A demon summons the Condemned", which spawns three Nightfarer invaders mirroring your team composition (though they seem to have their own set weapons). These modifiers only seem to last for a limited time, but you'll want to defeat the Nightfarer invaders ASAP, since Libra can summon three more, up to a total of six—and that's understandably a lot to deal with.

Defeating these invaders also seems to potentially trigger Libra's frenzy state, which will stop him casting as much, though he's still hard to deal with. Here's a list of the modifiers Everdark Libra can call out as far as I've been able to puzzle them out:

Swipe to scroll horizontally A demon summons the Condemned Libra summons three Nightfarer invaders who mirror your characters. He will periodically do this along with one of the following additional modifiers. A demon offers a false blessing Drinking your healing flask removes a level, but no longer decreases your number of flasks. This can happen up to three times, represented by the three discs that appear on your body. A demon incites a riot Libra calls down a cross that explodes and segments the arena into four spaces. Passing through the light wall connecting each space damages your health. He also turns all summoned invaders hostile to everyone, including Libra and each other. A demon reveals an inescapable eye Libra summons a cloud of madness above you. This can turn into an eye that deals continuous madness buildup, and as far as I can tell, this is caused by Libra staying close to you. If the eye becomes active, you can run away from him and it will disappear. A demon offers a challenge This happens when Libra reaches half health and it reduces everyone's HP to 50%, including Libra, you, and the Nightfarer invaders. A demon preaches madness A little madness-up icon appears on Libra's health bar, indicating that your attacks will now deal madness to him. A demon shrouds all allies This makes your allies invisible, though you can still see them via any buff visual effects they have on their person.

These are all of the ones I encountered, but there may potentially be more or additional conditions that I didn't spot. Either way, this is one of those fights where you can't really prepare all that much besides getting stronger. Obviously, you'll want a madness weapon if you can find one, but that depends on whether you spot a madness encampment during your expedition or get the random eye of frenzy tower event. You'll also want madness resistance, so eat the yellow Clarifying Boluses whenever you find them in crates, and grab any resistance talismans or boss rewards.

In general, I'd recommend Executor or Duchess with faster melee options so you aren't stuck in animations when Libra casts his AoE ground attacks. I'd also recommend frost or bleed over poison and scarlet rot, since these will be great for deleting the invaders as fast as possible, so you can focus on Libra. Ironeye has always been great for this fight, but Ironeye is annoying as hell as an invader, so you might not want more than one, especially as having two seems to add an Ironeye invader with a Jar Cannon. Honestly, I'm pretty sure the invader weapon sets get worse if you have two of that character in a team, but don't quote me on that.

In general, this fight comes down to learning Libra's modifiers and responding to them appropriately while also grabbing as much madness resistance as you can. Don't forget to grab those orbs he creates during the fight to reduce your madness buildup as well.

Everdark Sovereign Libra tips

Libra's attacks are pretty much the same despite the modifiers he imposes (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Everdark Libra's attacks are pretty much unchanged, but there are a few you should remember to watch out for:

Goat hops : This is an attack Libra performs in his frenzy state where he jumps consecutively at you, creating a small madness explosion each time. Just like the Omenkillers in the original Elden Ring, you just need to remember that he follows up with multiple hops and keep dodging.

: This is an attack Libra performs in his frenzy state where he jumps consecutively at you, creating a small madness explosion each time. Just like the Omenkillers in the original Elden Ring, you just need to remember that he follows up with multiple hops and keep dodging. Madness machine gun : This is where Libra summons a turret that slowly spins around, firing out madness projectiles. It isn't that deadly as long as you pay attention to its turning circle and don't get caught in it, so keep an eye out.

: This is where Libra summons a turret that slowly spins around, firing out madness projectiles. It isn't that deadly as long as you pay attention to its turning circle and don't get caught in it, so keep an eye out. Madness discs: Honestly, the bane of this entire fight. As with the original Libra, these AoE circles appear below you before exploding and inflicting madness. This is one of the reasons I recommend bringing faster dex-based melee over slow strength weapons, since they appear so quickly it's quite easy to be stuck in an attack animation.

Besides these, here are some other tips to help beat Everdark Libra:

Ironeye is a double-edged… err, bow

Ironeye was always great against Libra, allowing you to stay away from his AoEs and annoying melee attacks. That said, facing multiple Ironeyes in PvP, potentially up to six at a time depending on your team comp and how fast you kill them, is painful for chip damage and poison. They also aren't particularly confrontational, so you'll have to go to them. I honestly wouldn't recommend more than one Ironeye, especially as if you bring two, one of the Ironeye invaders seems to get a Jar Cannon, Cannon Greatshield, and drinks a damage resistance flask, making him very annoying.

Madness resistance and damage are still important if you can get them

Sadly, it's not down to you how much madness resistance you find, but it's important to grab it if you do. Whether it's chomping on Clarifying Boluses, choosing resistance as a boss reward, or killing the odd scarab to see if you can get a resistance talisman. Madness resistance is always going to be useful against Libra. Remember, you can also get madness-inflicting weapons from camps with the madness icon or the tower event that sometimes happens near the lake. Even if that event doesn't occur, you can kill the enemies around that broken tower to get some Clarifying Boluses. Remember, you can also grab the little orbs Libra drops during to reduce madness.

Fast melee is the play

I honestly think fast melee characters like Executor and Duchess are the best for this fight. Their speedy attacks mean they won't get caught in ground AoEs as easily and their dex-based weapons will be great for murdering the invaders quickly with frost and bleed. Obviously, you'll have to fight them as well, but you'll have Executor's beast ult and Duchess's invisibility as an advantage. Most of this fight isn't actually about struggling to hit Libra; it's about dealing with the invaders quickly so you have time to do damage.

Grab the orbs

I've said it multiple times, but remember to grab the orbs that Libra drops during his fight. These will reduce madness buildup, but defeated invaders also drop orbs which I'm pretty sure give you an attack bonus, so make sure to pick these up.