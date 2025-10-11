Diablo 4 player hands their necromancer a gun for a 1-button build that covers the screen in hundreds of bone bullets and billions in damage

MOST FUN OP NECRO BUILD - BONE SPLITER Guide Season 10 Diablo 4 - YouTube Watch On

It may not hit for infinite damage, but this new necromancer build in Diablo 4 has infinite bullets, and that's close enough.

The whole build involves pressing a single button to fire off bone splinters in every direction. No enemy is safe from the barrage of projectiles that cover the entire screen and hit for billions of damage.

Diablo YouTuber Rob2628 showcased the build—which was originally created by a Chinese player on Bilibili—in a recent video. Played optimally, the build can crush the hardest dungeons in the game and speed clear them in minutes. Anyone who has played necromancer before will know how impressive that is for what is normally the slowest class in the game.

Technically, the build uses the basic skill Bone Splinters, but that's not the skill you'll be spamming every second. One of the legendary powers you can pick up causes Bone Spirit to launch a volley of Bone Splinters in all directions. You ignore Bone Spirit entirely and just use the skill to fire off hundreds of Bone Splinters. That alone will only tickle monsters, which is why you have to flip on one of season 10's new Chaos Perks, Unstable Power, that makes basic skills always deal massive damage with guaranteed critical strikes.

The main problem to solve is the cooldown and the resource cost on the one skill you use. That can be done through items and skill tree nodes with cooldown reduction and resource restoration. Once you bring both of these low enough, Bone Spirit will effectively cost nothing and reset its cooldown every time you press it.

Ironically, the only way to make the build fast is to use the sorceress' teleport skill via runes slotted into your gear that replace your evade with it. It's the most powerful movement ability in the game and it synergizes perfectly with a build where you can wipe out an entire room in seconds and then hop to the next one.

Rob2628 posted his version of the build and I can see that the gear requirements aren't too severe for anyone who has already been playing the latest season. It requires two mythic unique items which, weirdly enough, are less of a pain to find than the new "Chaos armors" Blizzard added to the game. Mythics are rare drops from bosses that have set stats, but Chaos armors can drop in various different forms with stats you may not even want, making them extremely RNG-dependent.

As far as this season goes, this is one of the easier builds to put together. It's also a good example of how powerful the new Chaos Perks are. Previous seasonal powers would simply give you damage bonuses like a piece of gear, but these new ones change how skills and your character function. I've been having a ton of fun playing a sorceress with 40 health and about 9,000 mana using a perk that causes incoming damage to hit my resource instead of my life.

A necromancer build like this just couldn't have existed before, especially with how bad basic skills usually are for dealing enough damage to make a dent in the endgame dungeons. There's still plenty of time to put it together: Diablo 4 season 10 started late last month and will continue until December.