Diablo 4's new 'Chaos armor' is a card game-inspired response to criticisms over boring seasonal powers

For the first time in a while, a Diablo 4 season won't just be about fancy new powers for your build. In season 10, or the Season of Infernal Chaos, the best loot in the game can drop as "Chaos armor", allowing you to use items in ways you never could before.

Several Unique items and their powerful guaranteed stats will have new Chaos variants that are even more powerful than normal and can be equipped in new slots on your character. The idea is that a Unique that could only drop as gloves before can now show up as a pair of boots or some other piece, which opens up all kinds of combinations and new builds.

"A lot of us in the office are fans of card games, and what you do in card gaming is you typically build a deck from a bunch of different cards," game designer Aislyn Hall explained when asked about the inspiration for Chaos Armor on the stream. "When I'm building my character in an ARPG, or a Diablo, I think about it in the same lens."

Diablo 4 seasons have never felt this experimental. Blizzard usually fixes up an existing system, like Nightmare Dungeons, and then gives you a handful of flashy powers tied to the theme. While there are still new powers in season 10—some of which are build-defining—Chaos armor breaks the rules we've had since the game came out.

"Feedback from players was about how some seasonal powers were feeling additive where you just slapped it on top of your build and weren't really changing how you build your deck, to use that analogy," game designer Charles Dunn said. "We heard that a lot around some of the previous seasons and this is our response to it by making a seasonal power structure that recontextualizes everything."

It's not an exaggeration: Chaos armor does indeed recontextualize how you think about loot in Diablo 4. Testing them out on the PTR last month convinced me that this is an approach to gearing your character that Diablo 4 desperately needs to keep character progression exciting.

Unique items are designed to juice up specific skills and are basically required to make them any good. By letting them drop as different item types, you'll have to adjust your gear as you go, which could lead to you finding an entirely new build on the way. For example: A sorceress staff that buffs your Charged Bolts can now be worn as armor, giving you an open weapon slot to use whatever you want—maybe even another Unique.

I can't tell you if these new Chaos Uniques will lead to another class doing infinite damage, but given the sheer amount of new builds they've created, I wouldn't be surprised if someone achieves that after the season starts on September 23.