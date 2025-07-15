Cyberpunk 2077's delayed 2.3 update will be revealed tomorrow and could go live later this week
It sure sounds like more car stuff is coming.
A few weeks after delaying the unexpected Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update out of its planned June 26 launch, it looks like a release is getting closer—and could be very close indeed, as some sites are reporting the patch will drop on July 17.
At the very least, we'll find out tomorrow—July 16—what's coming in the 2.3 update, which was announced in early June with absolutely zero details. It sounds like something automotive might be on the way: "We’re driving into Patch 2.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 to check what’s under the hood of the newest update," CD Projekt said today on Bluesky. "Our passengers will be Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2, and Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos."
That fits with a GamesRadar report saying the 2.3 update will feature "new Photo Mode functionality, additional cars, and more." The site also says the 2.3 update will go live on July 17 alongside the release of the Mac version of Cyberpunk 2077, which was announced today.
CD Projekt hasn't publicly announced the 2.3 update release date but a same-day drop wouldn't be out of character either: The Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update, for instance (which, interestingly, also included new car stuff and photo mode functionality), went live the same day it was fully revealed.
Separate from all that, it's fair to assume that the patch is close: CD Projekt global community director Marcin Momot said when the 2.3 update was first announced that "we'll start spilling the beans closer to the release."
There is, for the record, no mention anywhere of a New Game+ mode coming in this update. Anything's possible, and some fans have been demanding it, but CD Projekt has previously expressed reluctance to add one and thus far it's been content to stick to its guns. Tune in tomorrow to find out: The Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 reveal livestream will begin at 5 pm CEST/11 am ET/8 am PT on July 16, on YouTube and Twitch.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
