Where to find Versos Drafts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The new Versos Drafts location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't all that hard to find, but you will need to fulfill a couple of requirements to actually access it. This new area was added as part of the Thank You update following The Game Awards, in which Sandfall Interactive won a whopping nine awards —more than Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023.

As a thank you, Sandfall have released a free update that was teased previously, with a whole lot of extra stuff, including costumes, new bosses, new lumina, but also a brand new area to explore. So, without further adieu, here's where to find the new Versos Drafts area in Expedition 33 and how you can access it.

Versos Drafts location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can find Versos Drafts directly east of Lumiere in the south of the map (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

You can find the new Versos Drafts area directly to the east of Lumiere, but you won't be able to reach it until you've done two specific things:

Reached Act 3 of the game and unlocked Esquie's flying Unlocked Esquie's diving ability by reaching relationship level 6 with him

Once Esquie can fly, when you reach Act 3, you'll be able to return to Lumiere—it's quite easy to spot in the south of the map due to the melted and lopsided Eiffel Tower. When you enter the area, look for the landmark just to the east (left if you're coming from the north) with the rock covered in children's toys. You'll find a portal you can enter here provided you have the diving ability.

You'll need Esquie's diving ability to enter the new area (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

The Thank You update also adds four new endgame boss battles in the Endless Tower in the west of the map, a photo mode, more costumes, lumina, and it provides a new way to get the old key item which you could previously only get in the prologue, locking off a journal entry if you didn't grab it.