Larian celebrates 100 million Baldur's Gate 3 mod downloads by bringing 'Withers Big Naturals' to consoles

Larian Studios, the videogame company that set a new standard in narrative excellence by letting you have sex with the bear , says Baldur's Gate 3 players have now downloaded more than 100 million mods for the game, a very big number it's celebrating with some very big naturals.

"You are modding naturals," Larian posted on X , above an image of an unexpectedly chesty Withers—and in case you might miss it, the "00" in 100 million is very strategically placed to draw the eye.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

And just in case you miss that, Larian followed up with a direct link to the Withers Big Naturals mod, "Hot to go on PC, Mac, and consoles."

Lest there be any doubt, I am 100% serious about this:





Hot to go on PC, Mac, and consoles: https://t.co/ahMrhe38MLJanuary 14, 2025

Withers Big Naturals has (Or is it have? Because, well, you know) been available on PC since April 2024, when it (they?) were first uploaded to NexusMods . But console players have had to do without until the release of patch 7 in October, which among numerous other things finally brought mod support to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. PC Gamer big naturals appreciator Harvey Randall expressed some concern in November that console gamers would never have the opportunity to appreciate Withers' enhanced assets first hand, but with the official green light from Larian now in hand(s), that's clearly not a worry.

If you're just getting started on your Baldur's Gate 3 modding adventure, Larian's got a good roundup of resources that'll help get you off to a good start on YouTube .