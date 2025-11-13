As Krafton evolves into an 'AI-first company', the boss of the recently acquired Last Epoch studio says he doesn't think the 'doom and gloom' is warranted

Last Epoch's head developer tries to assure fans things are going to be OK.

Last Epoch key art with five characters representing each class standing in front of a portal
(Image credit: Eleventh Hour Games)

Nothing about PUBG and Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton's recent decision to become an "AI-first company" look good. The company plans to drop over 130 billion won ($88 million) into the project, recently stopped hiring new employees, and started a voluntary resignation program for its employees in South Korea this week.

Far down the ladder from these decisions is Eleventh Hour Games, the developer behind Last Epoch, which Krafton acquired in July. The timing couldn't have been worse as it happened right after the founders of Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds were unceremoniously fired for what they claim was a move to avoid paying a $250 million earnout.

"Our options were limited," Cobler says. "We needed funding and our options were looking like A: pivot to working on someone else’s IP, B: taking funding elsewhere where we liked the company less and would stifle our vision for the product, or C: join Krafton, D: go bankrupt and actually cease to exist. I know everyone will call doom and gloom but I still strongly believe long term this will allow us to compete in the space in a much bigger way."

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

