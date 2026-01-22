Getting access authorization to use Protocol Dataloggers in Arknights: Endfield is pretty confusing. While out and about exploring Talos-II, you'll likely spot these waving balloon men, but upon interacting with them, you simply get a message saying "Access authorization cannot be verified. Please acquire access authorization before starting again."

I spent a good while running around looking for a way to get said access, wondering if it was an environmental puzzle, or whether I needed some hidden nearby item. Well, turns out you don't. Below, I'll explain how and when you get to use Protocol Dataloggers and what they actually do.

How to get access authorization for Protocol Dataloggers in Arknights: Endfield

You can access Protocol Dataloggers after completing all of Chapter I Process I (Image credit: Hypergryph)

There are lots of these yellow balloon men scattered across Talos-II, waving on top of a pedestal that reads "connecting". However, it's clear upon interacting that there must be additional steps to utilize them. So, how exactly do you get access authorization and what are these balloons even for?

Well, the good news is that Protocol Dataloggers unlock through the main story. If you're anything like me, you were running around wondering if there was something you were missing nearby, but there isn't. You'll have to progress fairly far in the initial story, completing all of Chapter I Process I, which sees you saving the Hub Base and heading to confront the Landbreakers in the Valley Pass.

After you return, you'll speak to Andre, which will unlock that access authorization you need for the balloon men.

Protocol Dataloggers give AIC Index you can use to research factory tech (Image credit: Hypergryph)

Essentially, interacting with them gives you a resource called AIC Index, which you can then use to research new factory tech in the AIC Plan, letting you construct more units, craft new materials, and just generally improve your production capacity.

Protocol Dataloggers will also be marked on the map from this point onwards, letting you gather them as you explore further into Talos-II.