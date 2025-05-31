All the The Elder Scrolls games are up to 75% off in Bethesda's weekend sale, with 20% off Oblivion Remastered

Short of The Elder Scrolls 6 actually coming out, there's never been a better time to be an Elder Scrolls fan. Oblivion Remastered is rekindling the love for Bethesda's most lovably janky Elder Scrolls game, while mod projects like Tamriel Rebuilt and Skyblivion are either releasing massive new updates or are rapidly approaching completion. Now, there's a chance to pick up any bits of Elder Scrolls history you've missed for a discount, as Bethesda has put the whole dang series on sale.

The most notable deal here is for Oblivion Remastered itself, which is 20% off at $40/£40. While not an enormous discount, it's a decent chunk when you consider how long it's been since launch, and how successful the overhaul has been. Certainly, it's the cheapest the game has ever been, a better discount than Fanatical's launch day sale which brought the price down to $41.50.

The biggest discounts are on Skyrim Special Edition, two different versions of Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, and the Elder Scrolls Online, all of which are 75% off. Oblivion GOTY is the cheapest of the bunch, down to $3.74 (£3.24). If you get the 'Deluxe' version (which includes the two expansions plus various smaller DLC), that brings the price up slightly to $5 (£4). The Elder Scrolls Online is also $5 (£4), which nets you the base game plus its Morrowind chapter. TESO's come a long way since its launch days, so this might be the best overall deal of the bunch.

As for Skyrim, the Special Edition is $10 (£8.74), while you can get the Anniversary Edition upgrade, which includes a bunch of Creation Club mods, for the same price again. Steam's user rating is split precisely down the middle on the Anniversary edition though, with a lot of users complaining that they couldn't download the mods after purchasing. Even the positive reviews tend to suggest that you buy it on sale. So if you really want to get it, now is probably the time. Oh, and Skyrim VR is also on a 75% discount at $15 (£12.49). It's a great VR port of the game if you fancy exploring Skyrim in stereoscopic 3D.

There are a couple of lesser Elder Scrolls games also available in the sale. The Elder Scrolls Redguard is 60% off at $2.39 (£1.95), while An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire is the same price. Both are pretty middling spinoffs, but if you must complete your collection, this is a cheap way of doing so.

Finally, there's good old Morrowind, which is 60% off at $6 (£5.19). It's been said a thousand times before, but Morrowind is an essential part of every PC Gamer's library. Not only is it Bethesda's most interesting game, it's also the basis for countless fascinating mods, including the enormous (and still growing) Tamriel Rebuilt, which just released a huge new chunk of the Morrowind mainland, and is already eyeing up the next area, Almalexia.

All these deals run through the weekend until Thursday, June 5.