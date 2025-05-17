The Skyblivion and Oblivion Remastered romance continues to blossom, as Bethesda invites the modders to its studio for tea and sweetrolls

You would think the Skyblivion and Oblivion Remastered teams would be the bitterest of rivals, given how Bethesda surprise dropped a comprehensive makeover of its 2006 RPG on the heads of a team of volunteers, one which had been diligently working on a similar project for years. Yet if anything, the relationship between the two groups of Oblivion overhaulers is turning into a game dev love story.
It all started before Oblivion Remastered had even been revealed, with Skyblivion project lead Rebelzize sending "all love and no hate" to Bethesda as rumours of a remake swirled. Following the reveal, Bethesda responded by handing out game keys of the remastered version to the entire Skyblivion team, while calling the modders' own efforts "very special".
Now, that winged stealth archer Cupid has fluttered behind The Elder Scrolls' very own David and Goliath, striking both with a ranged sneak attack for 3x damage. Bethesda formally invited the Skyblivion team round to its house, and the modders accepted. Moreover, there are pictures to prove it.
The news and images were shared by Rebelzize on X. "Massive thanks for @BethesdaStudios for inviting us to the office and showing us around," he wrote. "Seeing the excitement from the Bethesda team for @TESRSkyblivion has been absolutely unreal." The images include the Skyblivion team lined up with various Bethesda devs, including studio head Todd Howard, and the modders in discussion with Bethesda devs in one of the studio's meeting rooms.
Massive thanks to @BethesdaStudios for inviting us to the office and showing us around. Seeing the excitement from the Bethesda team for @TESRSkyblivion is absolutely unreal.Thank you❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/37S2F5KMlqMay 16, 2025
While this is all very wholesome, the cynical part of my brain says that Bethesda's reasons for having the Skyblivion team over are largely self-interested, as it doesn't want to be seen as steamrolling a highly anticipated, years-long modding project on the cusp of launch. That said, Bethesda didn't have to do any of this, and could possibly have taken a much harsher stance toward Skyblivion, attempting to shut the project down.
Hence, whatever Bethesda reasons, it's great to see such a big studio being so supportive of a modding project like this. While Oblivion Remastered is already out (and generally well received) Skyblivion's release date remains no more specific than 2025. But Rebelzize confirmed last month that the overhaul is "still on track for release".
Oblivion console commands: Cheats new and old
Oblivion lockpicks: Where and how to use them
Oblivion vampirism cure: Rid yourself of the affliction
Oblivion thieves guild: How to join the crew
Oblivion persuasion: Master the minigame
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.