If you're getting Oblivion Remastered, save $9 by grabbing a Steam key from Fanatical's day-one sale

The not-so-secret shadow drop of Oblivion Remastered finally happened, and at this point, the only genuine surprise for some is the price. Bethesda is selling the 19-year-old RPG glow-up for $50, which I consider on the cusp of reasonable. Yesterday, I said I'd be on board if the price was closer to $30 than $70, so of course Bethesda chose the exact middle point.

I was ready to hold out for a sale, but then I learned there already is one: Fanatical is selling the Steam version of Oblivion Remastered at a decent 17% discount, which brings the tag down to a palatable $41.50.

If it's your first time buying through Fanatical, rest assured it's one of the legit PC game vendors. The site regularly runs sales on brand new games like this one with no downside—unless you consider the extra step of receiving a Steam key through email and then redeeming it a huge pain.

But for $9 off Oblivion on launch day, it's worth the extra 30 seconds. The Steam codes Fanatical sells are typically global, but if you want to confirm the code will work in your country before buying, there's a dropdown menu under the Add To Cart.

Fanatical is also running the same discount on the $60 Deluxe Edition, down to $49.79, so you're basically snagging that new horse armor at no additional cost.